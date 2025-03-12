New Swipe-Based Job Matching Site Hits The Market: Red Clover HR Launches RedCloverJobs.com

Red Clover Logo

PARSIPPANY, NJ, UNITED STATES, March 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Red Clover HR , a leader in outsourced HR services for small and scaling businesses, announces the beta release of RedCloverJobs.com , an innovative job-matching platform that simplifies hiring for employers and job seekers with a focus on attracting candidates that traditional job posting sites may not appeal to.Developed through the lens of Gen Z, this mobile-first website modernizes job searching by allowing users to swipe on job listings in a format similar to dating apps. Employers can review candidates and connect with their best matches.How Does RedCloverJobs.com Work?The app streamlines job searching by presenting job listings with key details including location, pay rate, benefits, and job requirements.Employers can set up a profile and enter information on their open roles, including skill requirements, pay, and location. Employers get notified when an individual has selected their job by swiping right; then they can decide whether or not to match and initiate their recruitment process with that candidate.For job seekers, the platform is designed to simplify the job search process, and are not required to create a resume. Once their profile is set up, they can start swiping - similar to dating apps. Candidates can filter jobs based on distance and pay range.Why This MattersRedCloverJobs was built as a solution to a recruiting problem for a client of the platform’s parent company, Red Clover HR. Jennifer L’Estrange explains.“We were working with a client with a seasonal hiring requirement for hourly workers. I was onsite and saw a few people scrolling through their social media and wondered how we could reach people who had a smartphones but not a PC. I thought we should build something, but as a Gen Xer, I needed help from someone who knew intuitively what it should look like. So, I turned to my high schooler.”William L’Estrange, a senior at Morristown Beard School, shares, “I started with sketches in my notebook. I wanted it to look and feel like a typical dating app to make it easy to find local jobs as one scrolls. The design includes an image that lets employers show what their workplace looks like, a job title, wage, and location. Clicking on the job reveals a larger description. After a few tries with a developer, we developed a version that I think will help tradespeople and students find jobs faster.”How can employers and candidates get started?New Jersey businesses in Morris, Somerset, Essex, Bergen, and Union counties can create listings and begin connecting with candidates immediately. Both employers and job seekers can access the platform via browser at redcloverjobs.com.About Red Clover HRRed Clover offers outsourced Human Resources solutions that are accessible to smaller businesses across the United States. Clients benefit from an integrated team that gives CEO’s their time back and peace of mind. For more information, visit RedCloverHR.com

