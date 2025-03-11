MAINE, March 11 - Back to current news.

March 11, 2025

Attorney General Aaron M. Frey Announces Settlement Agreement Will Bring $35 Insulin to Mainers

AUGUSTA – Attorney General Aaron M. Frey announced a settlement agreement with Sanofi-Aventis U.S. LLC after scrutiny over the company’s pricing of insulin products. Under the settlement, Mainers who are uninsured or who have commercial health insurance will be eligible to purchase monthly supplies of Sanofi insulin products through 2029 for $35 cash. The products covered include Admelog, Lantus, Toujeo, Apidra and any biosimilar of those products that Sanofi markets in the U.S.

“Insulin is life-sustaining medication and far too many Mainers struggle to afford it,” said Attorney General Frey. “My Office will continue to closely monitor drug pricing and take action to protect consumers to ensure access to these essential medications.”

In addition to the $35 monthly prescription rate, Sanofi has agreed to implement an enrollment message program to assist pharmacists and patients in determining eligibility for its low-cost insulin. The system will alert pharmacists about the patient’s eligibility for this low-cost alternative at pharmacy counters throughout Maine when patients are filling their prescriptions.

To explore possible savings through this $35 cash program, residents should ask their pharmacist when filling their prescription.

