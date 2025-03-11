Atherectomy Devices Market Set to Surge to $2.11 Billion by 2031 at a 10.5% CAGR

Atherectomy Devices Market Research Report

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, March 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As of 2021, the global atherectomy devices market was valued at approximately $787.1 million. Projections indicate that atherectomy devices market is expected to reach around $2,111.97 million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 10.5% from 2022 to 2031. The global atherectomy devices market has been experiencing substantial growth, driven by the increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases and a growing preference for minimally invasive surgical procedures. Atherectomy devices are specialized medical instruments designed to remove atherosclerotic plaque from arteries, thereby restoring normal blood flow and mitigating the risk of serious cardiovascular events. Atherectomy Devices Market Growth FactorsSeveral key factors are contributing to the rapid expansion of the atherectomy devices market:1. Rising Prevalence of Cardiovascular Diseases: Cardiovascular diseases, including coronary artery disease (CAD) and peripheral artery disease (PAD), are leading causes of morbidity and mortality globally. The increasing incidence of these conditions necessitates effective treatment options, thereby boosting the demand for atherectomy devices.2. Aging Population: The global increase in the geriatric population is associated with a higher prevalence of cardiovascular diseases. Older adults are more susceptible to arterial plaque buildup, making atherectomy procedures more common in this demographic.3. Preference for Minimally Invasive Procedures: Atherectomy procedures are minimally invasive, offering benefits such as reduced recovery times and lower risk of complications compared to traditional open surgeries. This has led to a higher preference for atherectomy among both patients and healthcare providers.Atherectomy Devices Market SegmentationThe atherectomy devices market can be segmented based on product type and end user.By Product Type:• Directional Atherectomy Devices: These devices use a cutting mechanism to remove plaque and are designed to precisely target specific areas within the artery.• Rotational Atherectomy Devices: Utilizing a high-speed rotating burr, these devices are effective in treating calcified lesions within the arteries.• Orbital Atherectomy Devices: Featuring an orbiting sanding mechanism, these devices are particularly useful for treating both concentric and eccentric lesions.• Others: This category includes atherectomy devices that employ alternative mechanisms, such as laser-based systems, to remove arterial plaque.By End User:• Hospitals: Major centers for atherectomy procedures, hospitals cater to a wide range of cardiovascular interventions.• Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs): Offering cost-effective and efficient care, ASCs are becoming increasingly popular for outpatient atherectomy procedures.• Others: This segment includes specialty clinics and other healthcare facilities that provide atherectomy services. Regional InsightsRegionally, North America is expected to witness the highest growth in terms of revenue, owing to an increase in the adoption of atherectomy devices by patients, a rise in awareness about peripheral artery disease, and a surge in healthcare infrastructure. The upsurge in healthcare expenditure in emerging economies is anticipated to offer lucrative opportunities for market expansion. The upsurge in healthcare expenditure in emerging economies is anticipated to offer lucrative opportunities for market expansion.Key Players in the Atherectomy Devices MarketThe atherectomy devices market is characterized by the presence of several key players who contribute to its growth and innovation• Medtronic plc• Koninklijke Philips N.V.• Boston Scientific Corporation• Cardiovascular Systems, Inc.• Becton, Dickinson and CompanyThe atherectomy devices market is poised for significant growth, driven by factors such as the rising prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, an aging population, and a preference for minimally invasive procedures. The atherectomy devices market is poised for significant growth, driven by factors such as the rising prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, an aging population, and a preference for minimally invasive procedures. With continuous technological advancements and the presence of key industry players, the market is expected to expand further, offering improved treatment options for patients worldwide.

