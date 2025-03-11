Two Essential Volleyball Coaching Guides by Milan M Žarković

Volley Ball book by Milan M Žarković Author Milan M Žarković

HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A great volleyball coach, Milan M Žarković is proud to announce the release of two exceptional coaching books that are set to revolutionize volleyball training. The first one is Volley Ball : Defensive Volleyball Drills With Competition in Practice and Game and the other one is Volley Ball: Service Reception Drills with Fundamentals of Volleyball Practice. Both books are now available on Amazon and provide invaluable insights for volleyball coaches, players, and enthusiasts worldwide.In these comprehensive guides, Milan shares his unparalleled expertise and coaching experience. He is offering innovative drills and strategies that are both practical and effective. These books are great resources for anyone looking to refine their skills, improve their coaching techniques, or elevate their team’s performance.Volley Ball: Defensive Volleyball Drills With Competition in Practice and GameThis book focuses on defensive volleyball drills and competition strategies. Featuring unique exercises paired with video presentations. Drawing from Milan's 30+ years of coaching experience, the book introduces drills exclusively designed by the author to enhance players’ defensive skills and game readiness.Key features include:Exclusive, competition-tested defensive drills.Video presentations for better visualization and execution.Fresh perspectives on defensive strategies to maximize success.Amazon Link: Defensive Volleyball Drills With Competition in Practice and GameVolley Ball: Service Reception Drills with Fundamentals of Volleyball PracticeThis second manual delves into service reception drills and highlights the connection between technical elements and speed. Packed with innovative exercises, the book introduces a groundbreaking approach that enhances both the tactical and technical aspects of volleyball training.Key highlights include:Rare and practical service reception drills.Techniques for connecting speed and precision in practice.Strategies for early determination and development of tactics.Amazon Link: Service Reception Drills with Fundamentals of Volleyball PracticeAbout the AuthorMilan M Žarković is a globally renowned volleyball coach with a successful career that includes coaching national teams, winning championships, and mentoring players at the highest levels of competition. In addition to earning Serbia’s Best Volleyball Coach award in 2012. Milan was named NCAA Division I Best Assistant Head Coach in 2021 and 2023. His dedication to the sport and his passion for sharing knowledge make these books essential for volleyball enthusiasts, coaches, and players alike.AvailabilityBoth books are now available for purchase on Amazon. Whether you’re looking to strengthen your team’s defense or refine their service reception, Milan’s guides offer the tools and techniques needed to succeed on the court.For media inquiries, please contact:Milan M ŽarkovićEmail: milan.zarkovic@gmail.comPhone: +1 808-772-1200

