Brookfield Wealth Solutions Subsidiary Receives Authorization in the United Kingdom

BROOKFIELD, NEWS, March 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brookfield Wealth Solutions (NYSE, TSX: BNT) today announced the UK Prudential Regulatory Authority (“PRA”) and Financial Conduct Authority (“FCA”) have issued a license to Blumont Annuity Company UK Ltd. to participate directly in the UK's pension risk transfer market.

The license was issued following the successful completion of a comprehensive authorization process and confirmation the business has been fully capitalized.

The entry for Brookfield Wealth Solutions, which was spun out of Brookfield Corporation in June 2021, will further extend Brookfield’s presence in the UK, where it is already a leading investor with over £63 billion of assets under management across infrastructure, real estate, and renewable power. Brookfield and its UK portfolio companies employ approximately 23,000 people across the UK.

Blumont Annuity UK plans to commence operations on March 25, 2025.

About Brookfield Wealth Solutions

Brookfield Wealth Solutions Ltd. (NYSE, TSX: BNT) is focused on securing the financial futures of individuals and institutions through a range of retirement services, wealth protection products and tailored capital solutions. Each class A exchangeable limited voting share of Brookfield Wealth Solutions is exchangeable on a one-for-one basis with a class A limited voting share of Brookfield Corporation (NYSE, TSX: BN). For more information, visit www.bnt.brookfield.com

About Blumont Annuity

Blumont Annuity offers retirement services around the world, specializing in pension risk transfer solutions for companies and financial security for individuals.

Blumont Annuity Company UK Ltd., based in London, offers bulk annuity solutions for pension schemes of all sizes in the United Kingdom. For more information, please visit www.blumontannuity.co.uk

