TK Credit Recovery Expands Services to Offer Full-Service Collections for Hospitals and Medical Groups

Eric Kaasa, President, TK Credit Recovery

Hospitals and Medical Groups Are Now Able to Take Advantage of the Best Collection Services Available in the Nation

That's why we have expanded our services to provide a one-stop solution for all their collection needs. ” — Eric Kaasa

YOUNGSTOWN, OH, UNITED STATES, March 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- TK Credit Recovery, a leading debt collection agency, has announced the expansion of its services to include full-service collections for hospitals and medical groups. This new offering aims to help healthcare organizations recover outstanding debts and improve their financial stability.According to President Eric Kaasa, TK Credit Recovery's full-service collections will provide hospitals and medical groups with a comprehensive approach to debt collection. In addition to the typical collection agency calls and letters, TK also has a fully staffed legal department that specializes in litigation, probate, and bankruptcy collections. This combined with the best skip-tracers and negotiations, TK Credit Recovery is able to provide triple the collection results of the industry average.Kaasa explains, "We understand the unique challenges that hospitals and medical groups face when it comes to collecting outstanding debts. That's why we have expanded our services to provide a one-stop solution for all their collection needs. Our team of experts is equipped with the necessary skills and resources to handle even the most complex debt collection cases."With the rising costs of healthcare and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the industry, hospitals and medical groups are facing financial strain. TK Credit Recovery's full-service collections will not only help these organizations recover outstanding debts but also improve their cash flow and financial stability.TK Credit Recovery's expansion of services to include full-service collections for hospitals and medical groups is a significant step towards helping these organizations overcome their financial challenges. With their proven track record of success and expertise in debt collection, TK is well-positioned to provide the best results for their clients. For more information, please visit their website or contact them directly.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.