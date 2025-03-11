Viva Pet Food

How To Switch To Raw Pet Food: A Step-By-Step Guide by Viva

LOS ANGELES , CA, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Switching your pet to a raw diet can feel like a big step, especially if you've been relying on traditional kibble or canned food for years. However, the potential health benefits for your pet—ranging from improved digestion to reduced inflammation—make it a transition worth considering. Viva, a leader in the raw pet food industry, offers invaluable guidance to help pet owners make this switch smoothly and successfully. Below, we break down the essential steps and tips for introducing your pet to a raw food diet, while keeping their unique needs and well-being in mind.

Why Switch to a Raw Diet?

Before we get into the “how-to,” it’s important to understand the “why.” A raw diet aligns with the natural nutritional needs of both cats and dogs, providing high-protein and high-fat meals while cutting out unnecessary carbohydrates found in many commercial pet foods. This approach supports healthier digestion, reduces inflammation, and contributes to your pet’s long-term well-being.

Step 1: Slow and Steady Wins the Race

When introducing raw food, gradual transitions are key for most pets. Start by replacing 25% of your pet's current meal with raw food, maintaining that proportion for about two days. If your pet's digestion is stable (look for firm stools as a good sign), increase the raw portion by another 25% every couple of days. By the end of a week, many pets will be fully transitioned to raw.

For younger, healthier pets, an immediate switch to raw might work without issue, but monitoring their response is always necessary. Loose stools can occur during the initial phase as their digestive systems adapt to the new diet, which is perfectly normal. During this phase, your pet’s gut microbiome is adjusting to process a protein-rich, raw diet from a carbohydrate heavy dry diet and that may cause some GI upset. Additives like slippery elm bark or pumpkin can help firm up their stool if necessary.

Step 2: One Protein at a Time

Variety is exciting, but in the beginning, simplicity is best. Start with a single, easy-to-digest protein like chicken, turkey, or rabbit. Allow your pet a week to adjust, monitoring their digestion before introducing a second protein. Once your pet’s system has acclimated, aim to rotate between three to five different proteins for a more balanced diet and added nutritional benefit. Rotating proteins also keeps mealtime exciting for your furry friend!

Step 3: Pay Attention to Portions and Feeding Guidelines

Another common question when switching to raw is how much to feed. Feeding amounts are based on your pet’s weight, age, and activity level. Tools like Viva's feeding calculator make it simple to determine the right portion size for your pet’s unique needs. Generally, your pet will need less raw food than kibble since it's nutritionally more dense and easier to digest. Viva also provides feeding recommendations right on their website—making meal prep a stress-free experience.

Step 4: Expect a Change in Water Intake

One of the noticeable shifts you’ll see after switching to raw is that your pet will likely drink less water. This is nothing to worry about. Raw food naturally contains more moisture than kibble, keeping your pet more hydrated through their meals. This also means they’ll be less reliant on their water bowl to meet their hydration needs.

Step 5: Celebrate the Benefits

Raw feeding comes with an array of incredible benefits that pet owners and pets alike can enjoy. Customers who’ve embraced raw food through Viva consistently report positive changes, including:

Healthier Skin and Shinier Coats

Say goodbye to itching, dryness, and dull fur. A raw diet delivers essential nutrients that boost skin health and create a gorgeous, glossy coat.

Better Body Composition

Whether your pet needs to shed or gain a few pounds, raw food helps maintain a healthy weight and promotes stronger muscle tone.

Consistent Energy Levels

Many raw-fed pets experience steady, stable energy throughout the day—not the erratic energy spikes and crashes sometimes seen with kibble.

Dental Health

Raw food diets help support dental hygiene by promoting cleaner teeth and fresher breath.

Over time, raw feeding contributes significantly to your pet’s long-term health, even for pets who previously didn’t exhibit any major issues with their diet.

Step 6: Consider Viva’s Commitment to Quality

The type of raw food you choose is just as important as the decision to switch. Viva’s dedication to high-quality and transparent sourcing makes them a standout choice for pet owners exploring raw feeding. Their “chunked” recipes feature visibly identifiable cuts of USDA-inspected meat, organs, and organic vegetables. This allows pet owners to be confident in the quality of every ingredient.

Committing to high standards doesn’t stop with sourcing. Viva’s meals are prepared in USDA-certified facilities under strict safety controls. Every batch is handled with the same care and precision as human-grade food. Plus, they’ve made it easier than ever for pet owners to get started with raw feeding by offering nationwide shipping and recipes tailored to both dogs and cats.

Final Thoughts: A Lifelong Journey with Viva

Switching to a raw diet is about more than just improving your pet's meals—it's about enhancing their health, happiness, and quality of life. While the transition might seem daunting at first, following these straightforward steps ensures both you and your pet have a smooth experience. Whether it's the initial excitement of finding the right protein or the long-term effects of improved vitality and wellness, the shift is worth every effort.

If you’re ready to see what raw feeding can do for your pet, Viva is here to help. With expertly curated meals, tailored feeding guidance, and a steadfast commitment to quality, Viva makes raw feeding simple, accessible, and endlessly rewarding.

