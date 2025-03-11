Coherent Introduces WaveAnalyzer 1500B for High-Precision Optical Transceiver Testing

PITTSBURGH, March 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coherent Corp. (NYSE: COHR), a leader in photonics, introduces the WaveAnalyzer 1500B, a high-resolution optical spectrum analyzer that sets a new standard for transceiver testing. Building on the WaveAnalyzer 1500S, the new model delivers 100 MHz absolute frequency accuracy, high resolution, high speed, and full C+L band coverage in a single instrument.

As data rates increase to meet AI and data center demands, efficient transceiver testing is crucial. The WaveAnalyzer 1500B enables high-throughput production line testing with 180 MHz resolution bandwidth and rapid 10 sweeps per second, consolidating the functions of wavelength meters and optical spectrum analyzers, so reducing both footprint and capital costs.

"The WaveAnalyzer 1500B redefines optical spectrum analysis," said Dr. Ralf Stolte, Sr. Sales and Marketing Manager, Optical Communications Test Equipment at Coherent. "Its unmatched speed, resolution, and accuracy streamline transceiver testing while ensuring future readiness for full C+L band networks."

Unlike conventional instruments that sacrifice speed for resolution, the WaveAnalyzer 1500B delivers both. It integrates seamlessly with existing setups via an intuitive graphical user interface (GUI) and backward-compatible application programming interface (API), serving as a drop-in upgrade to the WaveAnalyzer 1500S.

Now available for order, sample units ship in May, with first deliveries in July 2025. Recognized with a 4.5 high score in the 2025 Lightwave+BTR Innovation Reviews, it will debut at OFC 2025 in San Francisco April 1-3.

About Coherent

Coherent empowers market innovators to define the future through breakthrough technologies, from materials to systems. We deliver innovations that resonate with our customers in diversified applications for the industrial, communications, electronics, and instrumentation markets. Coherent has research and development, manufacturing, sales, service, and distribution facilities worldwide. For more information, please visit us at coherent.com.

Media Contact:

innovations@coherent.com

