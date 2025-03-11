Applied Optoelectronics to Host Investor Session at OFC

SUGAR LAND, Texas, March 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AAOI) (“AOI”), a leading provider of fiber-optic access network products for the internet datacenter, cable broadband, telecom and fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) markets, today announced that AOI management will host an investor session in conjunction with the Optical Fiber Communication Conference and Exhibition (OFC) in San Francisco, California.

Event: AOI OFC Investor Session

Date: Tuesday, April 1, 2025

Time: 1:00 p.m. Pacific time / 3:00 p.m. Central time

Presenter: Stefan Murry, Chief Financial Officer and Chief Strategy Officer

Webcast: Please register here

A live audio webcast of the event will be accessible from the company’s website at investors.ao-inc.com. A replay of the webcast will be available on the company’s website for one year following the conclusion of the event.

About Applied Optoelectronics

Applied Optoelectronics Inc. (AOI) is a leading developer and manufacturer of advanced optical products, including components, modules and equipment. AOI's products are the building blocks for broadband fiber access networks around the world, where they are used in the internet datacenter, CATV broadband, telecom and FTTH markets. AOI supplies optical networking lasers, components and equipment to tier-1 customers in all four of these markets. In addition to its corporate headquarters, wafer fab and advanced engineering and production facilities in Sugar Land, TX, AOI has engineering and manufacturing facilities in Taipei, Taiwan and Ningbo, China. For additional information, visit www.ao-inc.com.

Investor Relations Contacts:

The Blueshirt Group, Investor Relations

Lindsay Savarese

+1-212-331-8417

ir@ao-inc.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.