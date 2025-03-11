25A2001666- Missing Person

VSP News Release-Incident

CASE:25A2001666

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Det. Sergeant David Hurwitch

STATION: St. Albans

CONTACT: 802-524-5993

DATE/TIME: 03/11/2025

INCIDENT LOCATION: Sheldon, VT

WELFARE CHECK / MISSING

Collen Gardner (48)

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

Vermont State Police are looking to make contact with Collen Gardner (48) who was last seen on 03/10/2025 leaving his residence in Sheldon, VT. Gardner is a white male, 5’11” tall, 225 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes (a picture is attached). Gardner is believed to be in the Franklin/ Chittenden County Area. Gardner is believed to be driving a blue 2010 Nissan Versa Note bearing Vermont registration KPK409.

At this time, there are no indicators that Gardner is in immediate danger or missing under suspicious circumstances, however, there are concerns for his welfare.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to call VSP St. Albans at (802) 524-5993.

