Statement From Governor Hochul on Tariffs
“Earlier today, I spoke with Ontario Premier Doug Ford to express my significant concerns with his plan to hike electricity costs by 25 percent, which could have a major impact on families in New York. The Premier reiterated to me that he is not interested in hurting New Yorkers, and I am pleased to see he has decided to suspend this proposal.
“Here’s the problem: there’s no end in sight to this chaos. President Trump’s trade war is already sending the financial markets into a tailspin and tanking the 401(k) accounts of middle-class New Yorkers. He’s injecting pointless uncertainty into our economy and refusing to rule out a recession. It’s time for President Trump to rescind the tariffs and put our economy back on stable footing.”
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.