Statement From Governor Hochul on Tariffs

“Earlier today, I spoke with Ontario Premier Doug Ford to express my significant concerns with his plan to hike electricity costs by 25 percent, which could have a major impact on families in New York. The Premier reiterated to me that he is not interested in hurting New Yorkers, and I am pleased to see he has decided to suspend this proposal.

“Here’s the problem: there’s no end in sight to this chaos. President Trump’s trade war is already sending the financial markets into a tailspin and tanking the 401(k) accounts of middle-class New Yorkers. He’s injecting pointless uncertainty into our economy and refusing to rule out a recession. It’s time for President Trump to rescind the tariffs and put our economy back on stable footing.”