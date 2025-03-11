Diginex Limited and Russell Bedford International Announce Strategic Partnership to Drive ESG Reporting Adoption Across Global Accounting Network

New alliance provides Russell Bedford member firms with cutting-edge ESG reporting solutions to drive compliance and sustainability

LONDON, March 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Diginex Limited (“Diginex” or the “Company”), an impact technology company specializing in environmental, social, and governance (ESG) issues, today announced its strategic agreement with Russell Bedford International (“Russell Bedford”), a globally recognized network of independent accounting and consulting firms. This collaboration seeks to accelerate the adoption of Diginex’s innovative ESG reporting platform, diginexESG, across Russell Bedford’s extensive membership network, which spans over 100 countries.

The agreement leverages Russell Bedford’s trusted global presence— with nearly 400 offices and a global team of 1,000 partners and 10,000 professionals, Russell Bedford provides trusted advisory services worldwide, enabling diginexESG to support and enhance the service offerings of the firms serviced by Russell Bedford. By combining Diginex’s cutting-edge technology with Russell Bedford’s expertise in accounting, audit, tax and consulting, the collaboration is expected to empower businesses worldwide to streamline ESG reporting, enhance compliance, and unlock the commercial benefits of sustainability.

“We are thrilled to work with Russell Bedford, a globally respected leader in professional services, to offer diginexESG to their expansive network,” said Mark Blick, CEO of Diginex “This agreement represents a significant step forward in democratizing access to affordable, intelligent and intuitive ESG solutions. We believe that by working together with Russell Bedford, we can support companies of all sizes in meeting evolving ESG regulatory demands and investor expectations while fostering sustainable growth.”

DiginexESG is an end-to-end cloud-based platform designed to enhance ESG reporting, providing valuable tools for topic discovery, data collection, and collaborative report publishing while enhancing both efficiency and accuracy. Compatible with major frameworks such as GRI, SASB, and ISSB, the platform provides an accessible and intuitive solution for businesses seeking to enhance their sustainability credentials.

Stephen Hamlet, CEO of Russell Bedford, emphasized the value of the partnership with Diginex, “Our firms are committed to delivering exceptional value to clients navigating a rapidly changing business landscape. Partnering with Diginex allows us to offer a state-of-the-art ESG reporting tool that aligns with our mission to provide forward-thinking solutions. This collaboration strengthens our ability to support our firms, and in turn their clients, to achieve their sustainability goals while maintaining compliance and competitiveness.”

We believe that this agreement comes at a pivotal time as global demand for ESG transparency continues to grow, driven by stricter regulations and increasing stakeholder focus on sustainability. Through this relationship with Diginex, Russell Bedford member firms will gain access to comprehensive training, resources, and support to seamlessly implement diginexESG, enabling them to better serve clients across diverse industries.

About Diginex Limited

Diginex Limited is a Cayman Islands exempted company, with subsidiaries located in Hong Kong, the United Kingdom and the United States of America. Diginex Limited conducts operations through its wholly owned subsidiary Diginex Solutions (HK) Limited, a Hong Kong corporation (“DSL”) and DSL is the sole owner of (i) Diginex Services Limited, a corporation formed in the United Kingdom and (ii) Diginex USA LLC, a limited liability company formed in the State of Delaware. DSL commenced operations in 2020 and is a software company that empowers businesses and governments to streamline ESG, climate, and supply chain data collection and reporting. DSL is an impact technology business that helps organizations address the some of the most pressing ESG, climate and sustainability issues, utilizing blockchain, machine learning and data analysis technology to lead change and increase transparency in corporate social responsibility and climate action.

Diginex’s products and services solutions enable companies to collect, evaluate and share sustainability data through easy-to-use software. For more information, please visit the Company’s website: https://www.diginex.com/.

About Russell Bedford International

Established in 1983, Russell Bedford International is a global network of independent professional services firms providing accounting, audit, tax, and consulting services. Ranked among the world’s top accounting networks, Russell Bedford has over 1,000 partners, 10,000 staff, and almost 400 offices in more than 100 countries, delivering tailored solutions to local and multinational clients.

Disclaimer

References to the words “partner” or “partnership” in this press release do not mean to imply that Diginex and Russell Bedford are partners or have entered into a partnership agreement in the legal entity sense because they have not, rather references to the words “partner” or “partnership” in this press release merely mean in a generic manner that Diginex and Russell Bedford are working together in connection with the agreement discussed in the press release. The strategic business relationship between Diginex and Russell Bedford does not include any partnership fiduciary obligations on the part of either of the parties, nor any partnership equity participation on the part of either of the parties, in connection with the agreement discussed in this press release.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company’s current expectations and projections about future events that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as “approximates,” “believes,” “hopes,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “estimates,” “projects,” “intends,” “plans,” “will,” “would,” “should,” “could,” “may” or other similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results disclosed in the Company's filings with the SEC.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

Diginex

Investor Relations

Email: ir@diginex.com

IR Contact - Europe

Anna Höffken

Phone: +49.40.609186.0

Email: diginex@kirchhoff.de

IR Contact - US

Jackson Lin

Lambert by LLYC

Phone: +1 (646) 717-4593

Email: jian.lin@llyc.global

IR Contact - Asia

Shelly Cheng

Strategic Public Relations Group Ltd.

Phone: +852 2864 4857

Email: sprg_diginex@sprg.com.hk

