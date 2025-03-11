Highway users should use caution and patience during Valley to the Sea Half Marathon

Main, News Posted on Mar 11, 2025 in Highways News

KAHULUI, Hawai‘i – The Hawai‘i Department of Transportation (HDOT) is advising highway users to use caution and expect delays on Saturday, March 15, as the Valley to the Sea Half Marathon, along with its 10k and 5k races run through the Wailuku and Māʻalaea area.

The half marathon race begins at 6:30 a.m., with participants running from ʻĪao Valley State Monument along the county’s ʻĪao Valley Road to Main Street (Route 32) and then turn right onto South High Street (Route 30) which links to Honoapiʻilani Highway (Route 30).

At the intersection of Honoapiʻilani Highway and North Kīhei Road (Route 310) in Māʻalaea, runners will continue along North Kīhei Road, facing traffic. They will cross North Kīhei Road from the mauka side to the makai side at the Kealia Boardwalk. Police will assist with traffic control.

The route then heads back along North Kīhei Road and run toward Honoapiʻilani Highway. On Honoapiʻilani Highway, runners will head west and take the county’s Māʻalaea Road to the Maui Ocean Center.

The 10k race begins at 6 a.m. and the 5k race begins at 6:10 a.m.; both start and end at the Maui Ocean Center.

The 10k route will have runners heading north on Māʻalaea Road and then along Honoapiʻilani Highway. Runners will then head east along North Kīhei Road. Runners will then turn around at the Kealia Pond Boardwalk and head back toward Honoapiʻilani Highway and then back to the Maui Ocean Center via Māʻalaea Road. 10k runners will not cross North Kīhei Road.

The 5k route has runners heading out from the Maui Ocean Center via Māʻalaea Road and heading east along Honoapiʻilani Highway. Runners will turn around at the North Kīhei Road intersection and head back to the Maui Ocean Center.

Police officers will be stationed at major intersections during the races. Cones will be set up for the race around 5:30 a.m. on Saturday, March 15. The half marathon will end by noon.

Please obey all signs and traffic controls and drive carefully around the participants. For more information, see: https://valleytotheseahalfmarathon.com/home-page