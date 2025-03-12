e.Republic President Dustin Haisler Appointed to Texas DIR State Strategic Plan Advisory Committee

Dustin Haisler, President of e.Republic

Haisler to help shape Texas’ digital transformation strategy, bringing over a decade of public-sector innovation expertise.

Texas has a long history of innovation, and I'm excited to contribute to this strategic planning cycle at a pivotal moment when technological advancements are accelerating at an unprecedented pace.” — Dustin Haisler

FOLSOM, CA, UNITED STATES, March 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- e.Republic , the leading media, market intelligence, and public-private events company focused on state and local government and education, is pleased to announce that its President, Dustin Haisler , has been appointed to the Texas Department of Information Resources (DIR) State Strategic Plan Advisory Committee. This marks Haisler’s second appointment to the committee, having previously served in 2011.A former city CIO and recognized leader in public-sector innovation, Haisler has spent his career helping governments leverage technology for smarter, more efficient services. In this new role, he will collaborate with technology leaders to shape the 2026-2030 State Strategic Plan for Information Resources Management, guiding Texas agencies in their approach to digital transformation.“I'm honored to join other technology leaders from across the state to help Texas envision its future and identify where emerging technologies like AI can enhance and improve state government operations,” said Haisler. “Texas has a long history of innovation, and I'm excited to contribute to this strategic planning cycle at a pivotal moment when technological advancements are accelerating at an unprecedented pace.”Haisler’s appointment reflects his ongoing commitment to modernizing government operations. As President of e.Republic, he leads efforts that help agencies nationwide navigate emerging technologies and evolving workforce needs.About e.Republic:e.Republic is a mission-driven company focused on helping government and education organizations navigate change and drive innovation. Through market intelligence, media, and events, e.Republic provides trusted insights that connect industry leaders and public-sector decision-makers. Learn more at www.erepublic.com

