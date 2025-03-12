Chart Your Divorce: Write Your Divorce Story with New E-Guide

Dr. Stephanie Han BREAK: How to Write Your Divorce Story

Women Face Tougher Divorce Challenges Amid Rising Divorce Rates

Writing my story changed the financial and emotional outcome of my divorce. I want to help women, wherever they are in the process, reclaim their lives and chart a better future.” — Dr. Stephanie Han

OAHU, HI, UNITED STATES, March 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In an era where "gray divorce" (divorce for those over 50) is on the rise, divorce is becoming increasingly complex—especially for women. With ‘no-fault divorce’ laws under threat in many states and women juggling demanding careers inside and outside the home, navigating divorce has never been more challenging. Recent reports from the World Economic Forum reveal that women are still 130 years away from gender equity in the U.S., underscoring the uphill battle women face in both their personal and professional lives.So, how can women secure a better outcome during a divorce? Dr. Stephanie Han , an acclaimed author and educator, believes the answer lies in writing your divorce story.Introducing “BREAK: How to Write Your Divorce Story”Dr. Han, called the Divorce Whisperer by Oprah Daily, has released a groundbreaking downloadable e-guide titled “BREAK: How to Write Your Divorce Story” designed to help women craft their own divorce narrative for both personal reflection and legal records.In her e-guide, Han introduces the Divorce Story Structure, a series of thought-provoking questions that guide women through the process of writing their divorce stories. This exercise empowers women to claim their story with confidence, which can significantly improve both the emotional and financial outcomes of a divorce. Han explains: “You don’t have to be a writer to write your divorce story. You just have to be a woman who wants to tell her truth. When a woman claims her divorce story, she claims her whole self.”A Personal Journey of EmpowermentDr. Han’s inspiration for creating the e-guide came from her own experience. During her own divorce, her attorney asked her to write her story. After reading it, the mediator moved her into a separate room from her ex-spouse, allowing Han to negotiate better terms for her divorce. This pivotal moment showed her the transformative power of writing. “Writing my story changed the financial and emotional outcome of my divorce,” says Han. “I created BREAK: How to Write Your Divorce Story to help women, wherever they are in the process, reclaim their lives and chart a better future.”For more information or to purchase the e-guide, visit https://www.drstephaniehan.com/ About Dr. Stephanie HanDr. Stephanie Han is an award-winning author, founder of drstephaniehan.com, and creator of the Divorce Story Structure. She provides women with powerful tools to write their divorce stories for both legal and personal purposes. Han is also the editor of the Woman. Warrior. Writer. newsletter and a contributing editor to The Hawai’i Review of Books. Her short story “The Swimmers” opens the Honolulu Noir anthology and was called a “standout” by Publishers Weekly.She is currently working on her memoir, BREAK: A Divorce Story, and resides on Oahu, where her family has lived since 1904.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.