AEM United States Ag Tractor and Combine Report | February 2025

Inventory 2025 2024 %Chg 2025 2024 %Chg Feb-2025 2WD Farm Tractors < 40 HP 6,469 7,908 -18.2 11,780 13,897 -15.2 74,814 40 < 100 HP 2,966 3,413 -13.1 5,597 6,558 -14.7 31,282 100+ HP 1,223 1,568 -22.0 2,326 3,074 -24.3 10,227 Total 2WD Farm Tractors 10,658 12,889 -17.3 19,703 23,529 -16.3 116,323 4WD Farm Tractors 133 226 -41.2 234 448 -47.8 687 Total Farm Tractors 10,791 13,115 -17.7 19,937 23,977 -16.8 117,010 Self-Prop Combines 184 354 -48.0 281 814 -65.5 916

The AEM Ag Tractor and Combine Report is provided monthly and is derived from AEM member companies through proprietary statistical reporting programs. The data is provided by AEM members and represents preliminary monthly retail sales of Ag equipment. Separate reports are available for the U.S., Canada and Russia. For more information, please visit: https://www.aem.org/market-share-statistics/us-ag-tractor-and-combine-reports.



