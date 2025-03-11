Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,774 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 406,339 in the last 365 days.

AEM United States Ag Tractor and Combine Report | February 2025

Milwaukee, March 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --
February   YTD - February Beginning
Inventory 		 
  2025 2024 %Chg   2025 2024 %Chg Feb-2025  
2WD Farm Tractors                  
  < 40 HP 6,469 7,908 -18.2   11,780 13,897 -15.2 74,814  
  40 < 100 HP 2,966 3,413 -13.1   5,597 6,558 -14.7 31,282  
  100+ HP 1,223 1,568 -22.0   2,326 3,074 -24.3 10,227  
  Total 2WD Farm Tractors 10,658 12,889 -17.3   19,703 23,529 -16.3 116,323  
4WD Farm Tractors 133 226 -41.2   234 448 -47.8 687  
Total Farm Tractors 10,791 13,115 -17.7   19,937 23,977 -16.8 117,010  
Self-Prop Combines 184 354 -48.0   281 814 -65.5 916

The AEM Ag Tractor and Combine Report is provided monthly and is derived from AEM member companies through proprietary statistical reporting programs. The data is provided by AEM members and represents preliminary monthly retail sales of Ag equipment. Separate reports are available for the U.S., Canada and Russia. For more information, please visit: https://www.aem.org/market-share-statistics/us-ag-tractor-and-combine-reports.

Attention Media: To speak with an AEM spokesperson about the data, please contact Sandra Mason at smason@aem.org.

Restricted Information from the Association of Equipment Manufacturers


Statistics Department
Association of Equipment Manufacturers
414.298.4122
statsticsdepartment@aem.org

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

AEM United States Ag Tractor and Combine Report | February 2025

Distribution channels: Companies, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Media, Advertising & PR ...


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more