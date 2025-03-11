Challenged Athletes Foundation’s Flagship Fundraising Weekend Returns to La Jolla Cove

Registration Now Open for the 2025 San Diego Triathlon Challenge Fueled by Toyota

San Diego, CA, March 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Challenged Athletes Foundation (CAF) is thrilled to announce the return of the San Diego Triathlon Challenge (SDTC) fueled by Toyota to La Jolla Cove on Sunday, October 26, 2025. This move marks an emotional homecoming, bringing SDTC back to its original roots—where a movement began that changed lives through sport. For more than 30 years, SDTC has been more than just a triathlon—it has been a global movement of resilience, inclusion, and community. Athletes of all abilities unite in a powerful celebration of determination, breaking barriers, and transforming lives through sport.

"The return of the San Diego Triathlon Challenge to La Jolla Cove is not just about a race—it’s a return to where it all began," said Bob Babbitt, co-founder of the Challenged Athletes Foundation. "What started as a small fundraiser for one athlete has evolved into a global movement that empowers thousands. ‘The Best Day in Tri’ is back home, and we can’t wait to move forward together as an inclusive CAF community."

A Weekend of Sport, Community & Inspiration

This flagship fundraising weekend features several marquee events that power CAF’s mission, including:

The Million Dollar Challenge (October 17-24, 2025) – A fully supported, weeklong cycling journey down the best of the California coast, where cyclists of all abilities ride side by side with athletes with physical disabilities, culminating with a ceremonial finish at La Jolla Shores.

– A fully supported, weeklong cycling journey down the best of the California coast, where cyclists of all abilities ride side by side with athletes with physical disabilities, culminating with a ceremonial finish at La Jolla Shores. San Diego Triathlon Challenge (October 26, 2025) – A one-mile ocean swim, a 30-mile bike ride, and an 8-mile run, welcoming over 200 athletes with physical disabilities competing alongside 600 fundraising participants, including celebrities and legends. Participate individually or as part of a relay!

– A one-mile ocean swim, a 30-mile bike ride, and an 8-mile run, welcoming over 200 athletes with physical disabilities competing alongside 600 fundraising participants, including celebrities and legends. Participate individually or as part of a relay! Community Events & Adaptive Clinics – The weekend will feature: The Celebration of Abilities Awards Dinner honoring extraordinary CAF athletes. Adaptive Sports Clinics empowering athletes with physical disabilities. Tour de Cove presented by EōS Fitness , a high-energy stationary cyclethon. The 5K Walk & Roll presented by Nike , open to participants of all abilities. The Jami Marseilles Kid’s Run and Roll presented by Philadelphia Insurance Companies , celebrating the next generation of athletes. Toyota Sports Festival , featuring opportunities for everyone to try new sports.

– The weekend will feature:

CAF’s mission is to remove barriers and provide access to sport for individuals with physical disabilities. Every dollar raised at SDTC fuels opportunities for athletes in need—helping fund adaptive equipment, coaching, competition travel, and more.

"At SDTC, every stroke, pedal, and stride fuels opportunity," said Kristine Entwistle, CEO of CAF. "When we move together, we redefine possibilities and prove that sport has the power to change lives."

CAF invites athletes, supporters, and the entire community to be part of this historic return to La Jolla Cove. Every step taken and every dollar raised moves us closer to a more inclusive future in sports.

Register Now: https://www.challengedathletes.org/cafevents/

Media Images and Video

About Challenged Athletes Foundation

The Challenged Athletes Foundation® (CAF) stands as a global leader in empowering individuals with physical disabilities to embrace vibrant, active lives. CAF firmly believes that engaging in physical activity fosters self-esteem, encourages independence, and enriches the quality of life. CAF has been at the forefront of the adaptive sports movement for more than three transformative decades, catalyzing change and redefining possibilities. Since its inception in 1994, CAF has raised over $180 million and fulfilled 48,000 funding requests from people with physical disabilities across all 50 states and more than 73 countries, impacting another 60,000 individuals annually through its outreach efforts. From providing essential equipment like handcycles to offering mentorship and encouragement, CAF's mission is clear: to provide opportunities and support to those who aspire to lead active, athletic lifestyles. To learn more, please visit www.challengedathletes.org.

