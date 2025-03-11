Attorney General Bonta Announces Seizure of 14 Million Lethal Doses of Fentanyl in Los Angeles, Arrest of Three Traffickers

LOS ANGELES — California Attorney General Rob Bonta together with Downey Police Department and Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan Hochman today announced the arrest of three major fentanyl traffickers and the seizure of nearly $55 million worth of fentanyl in Los Angeles. The California Department of Justice (DOJ) together with Downey Police Department conducted a long-term investigation that ultimately led to the arrest three major fentanyl traffickers along with the seizure of 20 kilograms of powder fentanyl, 5 kilograms of heroin, 10 pounds of methamphetamine, one kilogram of cocaine, two firearm suppressors, and narcotics packaging.

“Today’s announcement proves that the California Department of Justice is all-in when it comes to protecting California families from the dangers of fentanyl,” said Attorney General Rob Bonta. “The opioid crisis is a multifaceted public health and safety issue — and addressing this crisis requires a thoughtful and strategic approach. I want to thank my team, the Downey Police Department and the Los Angeles County District Attorney for their work in taking fentanyl off our streets and out of California communities. There are countless lives being saved as a result of this important and difficult work.”

“Fentanyl remains the leading cause of death in accidental drug overdose cases in Los Angeles County. Just 1 kilo of fentanyl has the potential to kill 500,000 people. A 50-pound seizure of fentanyl is greater than all the fentanyl seized at the U.S.-Canadian border in 2024, which was 43 pounds. We will be unrelenting in our pursuit to end this tragedy and bring justice to the countless families who have lost loved ones to fentanyl," said Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan Hochman. "I want to personally thank my Major Narcotics Division — particularly Head Deputy Juan Mejia and Deputy District Attorney Mark Inaba — for their diligence in this case. I also extend my gratitude to the California Department of Justice and Downey Police Department for their unwavering partnership in getting dangerous individuals off our streets.”

The traffickers were transported and booked by the Downey Police Department. They are facing charges for violating California Health and Safety Code Sections 11351 and 11352. In addition, one of the traffickers has an extraditable federal warrant pending for narcotics. This case is being prosecuted by the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.

In 2023, the California Department of Justice developed the Fentanyl Enforcement Program in response to an emerging California fentanyl epidemic. The Fentanyl Enforcement Program houses three teams in San Diego, Los Angeles, and Dublin, California. The goal of the Fentanyl Enforcement Program is to identify and dismantle fentanyl distribution organizations throughout California.

B-roll of the operations produced by DOJ are available here.

It is important to note that a criminal complaint contains charges that are only allegations against a person. Every defendant is presumed innocent until proven guilty.