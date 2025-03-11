Introducing FOLO: India’s First Real-Time NetWorth App

FOLO LOGO

BENGALURU, KARNATAKA, INDIA, March 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Empowering Families with Complete Financial ClarityIn today’s fast-paced world, managing finances is more than just tracking expenses and savings—it’s about having a complete, real-time understanding of your net worth. Yet, for many families, financial records remain fragmented, leading to unclaimed assets, lost investments, and difficulties in wealth transmission. FOLO (Family of Loved Ones) is here to change that.A Revolutionary Approach to Net Worth ManagementFOLO is India's first-of-its-kind app that consolidates all assets, liabilities, and insurance into a single, real-time view, ensuring users have their financial world at their fingertips. With FOLO, individuals can make informed decisions, secure their legacy, and share their financial standing with loved ones when it matters most."Organizing your financial life today is the greatest gift you can give your loved ones tomorrow." – Munmun Desai, Co-Founder, FOLOUnderstanding Your True WorthAt its core, FOLO empowers users with financial clarity. By providing a real-time consolidated snapshot of net worth, it enables individuals to:Access a comprehensive financial overview: Know your assets, liabilities, and insurance at any moment.Securely share financial information: Ensure loved ones are informed and prepared for any eventuality.Unlock financial opportunities: Leverage insights to grow wealth effectively.Assess and secure adequate insurance: Protect assets and plan for unforeseen events.Ensure seamless wealth transmission: Simplify estate planning and legacy management.Addressing a Pressing NeedIndia faces a massive issue of unclaimed assets, with over ₹2 lakh crore lying dormant in forgotten bank accounts, insurance policies, and investment instruments as per regulatory reports. The complexity of financial documentation, lack of awareness, and absence of a centralized system contribute to this challenge. FOLO bridges this gap by ensuring financial information is always accessible, organized, and easy to transfer to loved ones.Why FOLO?All-in-One View: A seamless, real-time snapshot of your total financial standing.Ease of Sharing: A one-click option to securely share financial details with family.Future-Proofing: Plan effectively to ensure wealth is managed and transmitted with minimal hassle.Privacy & Security First: With 256-bit encryption and regulatory compliance, FOLO prioritizes data security and confidentiality.Who Can Benefit from FOLO?FOLO is designed for:Individuals seeking financial clarity and control.Families planning for the future and ensuring loved ones are financially prepared.Estate planners and wealth managers looking for a structured net worth management tool.The Story Behind FOLOFOLO was born out of a simple yet critical realization—families often struggle to access and transfer wealth after the loss of a breadwinner. Founders Munmun Desai and Vishal Purohit identified that a consolidated net worth framework did not exist, making inheritance and financial continuity challenging.Munmun Desai, a leader in wealth management, built the Wealth Management business at B&K, overseeing $5 billion in assets. As an investor and advocate for women’s financial literacy, she has dedicated her career to simplifying finance for individuals and families. Vishal Purohit, a seasoned technology entrepreneur, brings deep expertise in building scalable digital solutions. Together, they set out to revolutionize personal finance management with FOLO.AvailabilityFOLO is now available for download on iOS and Android. For more information, visit https://www.folo.one/ For media inquiries, collaborations, or further details, reach out to hello@finuture.in or contact Munmun Desai directly at munmun@finuture.in.With FOLO, financial clarity is no longer a privilege—it’s a right. Appreciate your worth.

