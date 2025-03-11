WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, March 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, Global 5G Security Market Growing at a CAGR of 40.5% Projected to Reach USD 37.8 Billion by 2031. The report provides an extensive analysis of changing market dynamics, major segments, value chain, competitive scenario, and regional landscape. This research offers valuable able guidance to leading players, investors, shareholders, and startups in devising strategies for sustainable growth and gaining a competitive edge in the market.The global 5G security market was valued at $1.3 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $37.8 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 40.5% from 2022 to 2031.𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 (𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐅𝐮𝐥𝐥 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐏𝐃𝐅 - 405 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬) 𝐚𝐭: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A12820 The global 5G security market is experiencing growth due to increasing digitalization and internet usage worldwide. The adoption of 5G technology in enterprises is also contributing to this growth by improving productivity and operations. Additionally, there are promising growth opportunities in the market with the increasing adoption of IoT, AI, big data, and cloud technology. However, the market's progress is hindered by security concerns and the high initial investment costs required.The 5G security market is segmented into component, deployment mode, organization size, network component security, architecture, industry vertical, and region. By component, it is bifurcated into solution and services. On the basis of deployment mode, it is categorized into on-premises and cloud. By organizational size, the market is segregated into small & medium-sized enterprises and large enterprises. By network component security, it is divided into radio access network security and core security. By architecture, it is bifurcated into 5G NR standalone and 5G NR Non-standalone. By industry vertical, the 5G security market is classified into manufacturing, IT & telecom, healthcare, retail, energy & utilities, automotive, media & entertainment, and others. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.𝐈𝐟 𝐲𝐨𝐮 𝐡𝐚𝐯𝐞 𝐚𝐧𝐲 𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬, 𝐏𝐥𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐞 𝐟𝐞𝐞𝐥 𝐟𝐫𝐞𝐞 𝐭𝐨 𝐜𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐭 𝐚𝐭: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/A12820 By region, North America garnered the highest share in 2021, holding nearly two-fifth of the global 5G security market revenue in 2021, and is projected to retain its dominance by 2031. Increasing investment in advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, IoT, big data, and cloud computing to improve businesses drive the growth of the market across North America. The Asia-Pacific region, at the same time, would portray the fastest CAGR of 44.3% during the forecast period. This is due to an increase in penetration of digitalization and higher adoption of connected technology across the province.Key players in the 5g security such as Palo Alto Networks Inc, Trend Micro Inc., IBM Corporation, AT&T Inc., Juniper Networks Inc., Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Qualcomm Incorporated, Intel Corporation, Nokia Corporation𝐄𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐲 𝐁𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐮𝐲𝐢𝐧𝐠: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A12820 Covid-19 Scenario● The 5G security market has experienced significant growth over the past few years, and this trend continued even during the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. The pandemic led to an increase in remote work, resulting in higher usage of cloud infrastructure and remote workspace applications, giving way to a surge in internet traffic.● As a result, businesses and tech service providers were increasingly adopting 5G security solutions to ensure secure connectivity.𝐁𝐮𝐲 𝐍𝐨𝐰 & 𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐄𝐱𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐬𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐜𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐭 𝐨𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 (405 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 𝐏𝐃𝐅 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬, 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐭𝐬, 𝐓𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞𝐬, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐅𝐢𝐠𝐮𝐫𝐞𝐬) 𝐚𝐭: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/5g-security-market/purchase-options Thanks for reading this article you can also get individual chapter-wise sections or region-wise report versions like North America Europe or Asia.If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as per your requirements.Lastly this report provides market intelligence most comprehensively. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. 