Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,768 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 406,331 in the last 365 days.

Derby Barracks / Embezzlement

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

PRESS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 24A5006251

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Detective Trooper Kyle Fecher                             

STATION: Derby Barracks                 

CONTACT#: 802-334-8881

 

DATE/TIME: Multiple occasions between 2020-2024

LOCATION: Westfield, VT

VIOLATION: Embezzlement

 

ACCUSED: Kelly Randall

AGE: 46

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Newport Center, VT

 

VICTIM: Westfield Fire District

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On December 3, 2024, the Vermont State Police began investigating Kelly Randall (46) of Newport Center for the crime of Embezzlement after it was discovered that she had written numerous unauthorized checks. Randall was the Treasurer of Westfield Fire District located in Westfield, VT.

 

A lengthy investigation revealed Randall had written many unauthorized checks between 2020 and 2024, with many of the checks being deposited into Randall’s personal bank account. The sum of the fraudulent checks exceeded $60,000.00.

 

On March 10, 2025, Randall was issued a citation. Randall is due to appear for arraignment at 08:30 AM, April 22, 2025 at the Orleans County Superior Court.

 

 

 

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE: April 22, 2025, 8:30 A.M.          

COURT: Orleans County Superior Court

LODGED - LOCATION: NO     

BAIL: NA

MUG SHOT: NO

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time

 

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Derby Barracks / Embezzlement

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more