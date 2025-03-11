Derby Barracks / Embezzlement

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

PRESS RELEASE

CASE#: 24A5006251

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Detective Trooper Kyle Fecher

STATION: Derby Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-334-8881

DATE/TIME: Multiple occasions between 2020-2024

LOCATION: Westfield, VT

VIOLATION: Embezzlement

ACCUSED: Kelly Randall

AGE: 46

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Newport Center, VT

VICTIM: Westfield Fire District

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On December 3, 2024, the Vermont State Police began investigating Kelly Randall (46) of Newport Center for the crime of Embezzlement after it was discovered that she had written numerous unauthorized checks. Randall was the Treasurer of Westfield Fire District located in Westfield, VT.

A lengthy investigation revealed Randall had written many unauthorized checks between 2020 and 2024, with many of the checks being deposited into Randall’s personal bank account. The sum of the fraudulent checks exceeded $60,000.00.

On March 10, 2025, Randall was issued a citation. Randall is due to appear for arraignment at 08:30 AM, April 22, 2025 at the Orleans County Superior Court.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE: April 22, 2025, 8:30 A.M.

COURT: Orleans County Superior Court

LODGED - LOCATION: NO

BAIL: NA

MUG SHOT: NO

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time