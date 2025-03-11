Short Story Collection QUESTIONABLE BEHAVIOR Conveys the Unshakeable Bond Between Fraternity Brothers

Wake Forest graduate remembers the glory days in new book from Palmetto Publishing

Charleston, SC, March 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A graduate of Wake Forest University, Larry “Choo” Chewning reflects on his college experience in a new collection of short stories. Reminiscing on his glory days in the Kappa Alpha Order fraternity in the 1970s, he recalls college life before the digital age. Likening his experience to the 1978 film Animal House starring John Belushi, Chewning emphasizes the invaluable bond among his fraternity brothers. “The strength of our bond as fraternity brothers was the key to our survival,” Chewning says.

In “Questionable Behavior,” Chewning illustrates the delicate balance between an undergraduate’s social life and academic success, highlighting how the friendship of his fraternity brothers helped him cope with the rigorous learning environment of Wake Forest. Through this nostalgic firsthand account, readers can relive the stress, hilarity, and uncertainty of college life. And while the advantages and disadvantages of Greek life continue to be debated, Chewning’s personal memories are only positive. From epic parties and college romance to pulling all-nighters, these stories will resonate with anyone who attended college in the South and belonged to a fraternity or sorority. “If you grew up in the South during the mid-twentieth century you can relate to this story,” Chewning says.

Larry H. Chewning is a retired hospital system CEO. A graduate of Wake Forest University and Duke University Fuqua School of Business, he served in the US Navy for ten years. He was a trustee of the American Hospital Association, the North Carolina Hospital Association, The North Carolina State Employees Health Plan, and the Vizient Corporation. Active in the Anglican/Episcopal community, he has served on his church’s vestry and participated in mission trips, both foreign and domestic. A father of three and a grandfather of six, He lives on Callawassie Island, South Carolina with his wife where he enjoys hunting and golfing.

