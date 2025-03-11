Travel Advisory: Glendale Bridge in Burrillville to Close for Replacement Starting March 21

Beginning Friday night, March 21, the Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) will temporarily close the Glendale Bridge, which carries Victory Highway over the Branch River between Main Street and Snake Hill Road in Burrillville. The bridge will be closed for approximately four months for reconstruction, reopening in mid-summer 2025.

During the closure, motorists should use Route 102 (Broncos Highway) to bypass the closure. Recommended detour routes are as follows:

Victory Highway Northbound (through traffic): Turn left onto East Avenue then right onto Route 102 North. Turn right onto Route 7 (Douglas Turnpike) to rejoin Victory Highway or stay on Route 102 North toward North Smithfield.

Victory Highway Southbound (through traffic): Turn right onto Route 7 then left onto Route 102 South. Turn left onto East Avenue to rejoin Victory Highway or stay on Route 102 South toward Chepachet.

Victory Highway Northbound (local traffic): Turn left onto Main Street, then stay right for Joslin Road and follow it to Route 7 South to rejoin Victory Highway. For most drivers, it may be more convenient to head south on Victory Highway, turning right onto East Avenue to reach Route 102 North.

Victory Highway Southbound (local traffic): Turn right onto Glendale Bypass, then left onto Route 102 South, then left at East Avenue to rejoin Victory Highway.

During the closure, RIDOT will replace the bridge's superstructure. By closing the bridge entirely, RIDOT can replace it in the shortest amount of time possible. Pedestrian access will not be permitted during reconstruction. The new bridge will feature new 5-foot sidewalks on both sides of the bridge.

The Glendale Bridge is classified as structurally deficient. It carries approximately 3,300 vehicles per day.

All construction projects are subject to changes in schedule and scope depending on needs, circumstances, findings and weather.

The reconstruction of the Glendale Bridge is made possible by RhodeWorks. RIDOT is committed to bringing Rhode Island's infrastructure into a state of good repair while respecting the environment and striving to improve it. Learn more at www.ridot.net/RhodeWorks.