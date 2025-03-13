Goodman Commercial Real Estate Secures Lease for 23,156 SF Denver Industrial Property

Goodman Commercial Real Estate offers a full spectrum of brokerage services, property management and asset management for commercial properties within the Denver market.

Goodman Commercial Real Estate announces the successful leasing of a 23,156 SF industrial building located at 5301 Bannock St, Denver, CO.

With over two decades of experience, Goodman Commercial Real Estate provides exceptional service and innovative solutions to help clients achieve their real estate goals.” — Mark Goodman, Principal, SIOR

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, March 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Goodman Commercial Real Estate , a leading authority in Colorado's heavy industrial real estate sector, proudly announces the successful leasing of a 23,156 SF industrial building located at 5301 Bannock St, Denver, CO. This prime property features a dedicated rail spur with a four-car capacity and encompasses 3.88 acres of yard space.The new tenant, a manufacturer of asphalt emulsions, has entered into a 10-year NNN lease agreement valued at $6,500,000. Mark Goodman and Drew Goodman represented the landlord in this transaction. For further inquiries, please contact Mark Goodman or Drew Goodman at 720.440.6270.About Goodman Commercial Real Estate Brokerage and ManagementGoodman Commercial Real Estate is a premier commercial real estate brokerage and property management firm based in Denver, Colorado. Specializing in industrial, office, retail, and land investment sales, Goodman Commercial Real Estate offers a comprehensive range of services to meet the diverse needs of its clients. With a deep understanding of the local market and a commitment to excellence, the firm has successfully brokered over $500 million in sales and leasing transactions. Founded by Mark Goodman, a seasoned real estate professional with over two decades of experience, Goodman Commercial Real Estate provides exceptional service and innovative solutions to help clients achieve their real estate goals.

