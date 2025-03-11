Raleigh, N.C.

Governor Stein Announces 180 Jobs as Global Technology Company Selects Wake County for New Headquarters

Today, Governor Josh Stein announced that Ralliant Corporation, a global company providing precision technologies for a range of industry sectors will establish its global headquarters in Wake County, creating 180 jobs. The company will invest $2.1 million in the North Hills area of Raleigh.

"North Carolina’s technology hub has attracted another great company to our state,” said Governor Stein. “We welcome Ralliant to the Research Triangle, where they can tap into our highly skilled workforce and workforce training systems to supercharge their business.”

Ralliant will become an independent public company following its planned separation from Fortive Corporation (NYSE: FTV) in early Q3 2025, formed from Fortive’s Precision Technologies segment and built on industry-leading brands with approximately $2 billion in revenue. The company is trusted for precision technologies that drive next-generation innovation and safeguard mission-critical applications across test and measurement, specialty sensors, and aerospace, defense, and space subsystems. By establishing its headquarters in Raleigh, Ralliant will create a hub for innovation and growth.

“Raleigh is an ideal location with its strong high-tech research presence, top universities, skilled workforce, and proximity to our operating companies,” said Tami Newcombe, President and Chief Executive Officer of Ralliant. “We are excited to build our future here—driving breakthroughs, empowering progress, and shaping what’s next.”

"Ralliant’s decision to establish its headquarters in Raleigh reflects the city’s dynamic economy, highly skilled talent pool, and outstanding quality of life," said Commerce Secretary Lee Lilley. "Our state’s strengths in data analytics and IT product development, along with our world-class universities and research institutions, provide the deep pool of talent companies need to succeed."

The North Carolina Department of Commerce led the state’s support for the company during its site evaluation and decision-making process.

Although specific wages will vary depending on the position, the average salary for the new jobs will be $189,479, compared with the average wage in Wake County of $76,643. The new positions will bring an annual payroll impact to the community of more than $30 million per year.

The company’s project in North Carolina will be facilitated, in part, by a Job Development Investment Grant (JDIG) approved by the state’s Economic Investment Committee earlier today. Over the course of the 12-year term of this grant, the project is estimated to grow the state’s economy by more than $975 million. Using a formula that takes into account the new tax revenues generated by the new jobs and the capital investment, the JDIG agreement authorizes the potential reimbursement to the company of up to $2,630,250, spread over 12 years. State payments only occur following performance verification by the departments of Commerce and Revenue that the company has met its incremental job creation and investment targets.

The project's projected return on investment of public dollars is 195 per cent, meaning for every dollar of potential cost, the state receives $2.95 in state revenue. JDIG projects result in positive net tax revenue to the state treasury, even after taking into consideration the grant’s reimbursement payments to a given company.

Because Ralliant chose to expand in Wake County, classified by the state’s economic tier system as Tier 3, the company’s JDIG agreement also calls for moving $876,750 into the state’s Industrial Development Fund – Utility Account. The Utility Account helps rural communities finance necessary infrastructure upgrades to attract future business. Even when new jobs are created in a Tier 3 county such as Wake, the new tax revenue generated through JDIG grants helps more economically challenged communities elsewhere in the state.

“We’re excited to see a sophisticated technology company like Ralliant select Raleigh and Wake County for their world headquarters,” said N.C. Senator Jay Chaudhuri. “Their confidence in our region is well founded, and we look forward to seeing their company put down roots and grow in the Research Triangle area.”

“I’d like to thank the many local, regional, and state economic development organizations that worked together to support Ralliant while they evaluated our area,” said N.C. Representative Tim Longest. “Companies appreciate seeing this level of collaboration, which will continue as the company takes the next steps in establishing its headquarters in Raleigh.”

Partnering with the North Carolina Department of Commerce and the Economic Development Partnership of North Carolina on this project were the North Carolina General Assembly, the North Carolina Community College System, N.C. Commerce’s Division of Workforce Solutions, Capital Area Workforce Development, Wake Technical Community College, N.C. State University, Wake County, the City of Raleigh, and Raleigh Economic Development and Wake County Economic Development, programs of the Greater Raleigh Chamber of Commerce.