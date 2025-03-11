Generative AI Learning Path 2025 Agentic AI And AI Projects Added - Best Artificial Intelligence Course Interview Questions MCQ's And Mock Interviews For Google Microsoft Facebook Amazon Updated

Santa Clara, California, March 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Interview Kickstart, a leading upskilling platform for tech professionals, recently launched its Applied GenAI course. It is a comprehensive program designed by FAANG experts to equip the learners with in-depth knowledge of artificial intelligence and its applications. Interview Kickstart is known for offering rigorous training programs led by industry experts. Over the years, it has helped thousands of engineers, data scientists, product managers, and more to upskill and transition their careers in top tech companies. To learn more about the course, visit: https://interviewkickstart.com/courses/applied-genai

The rise of AI-powered agents is reshaping the digital landscape. The AI agents are now capable of performing tasks such as web browsing, research, data analysis, content generation, and even online shopping assistance, autonomously. This marks a fundamental shift in how businesses and consumers interact with the internet. As AI become more sophisticated, they are replacing the need for human interventions, leading to improved efficiency and automation across sectors.

With this rapid development, the need for professionals with the knowledge and skills to develop, deploy, and optimize AI-powered systems to drive business growth and innovation is increasing. Recognizing the increasing role of AI agents, Interview Kickstart has developed its Applied GenAI course. This program aims at empowering the tech professionals to remain at the forefront of these technological developments.

With AI playing a vital in transforming sectors like finance, healthcare, ecommerce, cybersecurity, and more, professionals must adapt to the changing demands of the job market. Interview Kickstart's Applied GenAI course offers custom learning pathways tailored to meet the needs of different tech professionals.

Whether a learner is from backend, frontend, fullstack, or test engineering background, the program's AI for Software Engineers pathway provides the necessary AI expertise to enhance their roles. Similarly, technical product managers can opt for the AI for Product Managers pathway that focuses on AI-driven product strategies and implementation. Similarly, Interview Kickstart's Applied GenAI course offers more tracks for other professions as well.

The curriculum is designed to provide both theoretical knowledge and practical hands-on experience. The program includes more than 60 hours of live instruction, 20+ hours of project-based learning, and over 10 assignments. By combining structured lectures with real-world applications, learners gain an in-depth understanding of the fundamental and advanced concepts of AI.

The participants work on deploying large language models (LLMs), neural networks, AI engineering, LangChain, Agentic AI, retrieval-augmented generation (RAG), and other generative AI frameworks. This approach allows professionals to not only grasp AI concepts but also apply them in practical, industry-focused scenarios.

Interview Kickstart's Applied GenAI course is designed to address these emerging trends. The course equips professionals with the knowledge and skills to harness the power of AI and leverage it for business applications. With AI disrupting industries such as finance, healthcare, e-commerce, and cybersecurity, companies are actively seeking candidates who can integrate AI into their operations. Organizations are also prioritizing AI-literate professionals who understand not only how AI works but also how to implement it effectively within different business contexts.

One of the key differentiators of this course is its Generative AI learning path for 2025 which includes a project-based learning approach. Instead of relying solely on theoretical instruction, learners engage in hands-on projects that simulate real-world AI implementation. This ensures that graduates of the program are not only knowledgeable but also industry-ready, capable of applying AI techniques in their respective fields.

As AI continues to evolve and reshape industries, staying ahead of the curve is essential for career growth. Interview Kickstart's Applied GenAI course provides professionals with the tools and knowledge they need to thrive in an AI-driven world. With a robust curriculum, specialized learning tracks, and a strong focus on practical applications, this program is set to become a go-to resource for anyone looking to master AI and unlock new career opportunities. Tech professionals looking to future-proof their careers can now enroll in the Applied GenAI course and gain the expertise needed to excel in this rapidly changing landscape. For more information visit https://interviewkickstart.com/machine-learning

About Interview Kickstart

Founded in 2014, Interview Kickstart is a leading upskilling platform that empowers aspiring tech professionals to land their dream roles in FAANG and top tech companies. With a proven track record, Interview Kickstart has helped 20,000+ learners achieve their career aspirations at leading tech organizations.

What sets Interview Kickstart apart is its pool of 700+ FAANG instructors, comprising hiring managers and tech leads who design and teach the comprehensive curriculum. They offer practical insights, the latest interview prep strategies, and mock interviews to excel in technical interviews and on the job.

