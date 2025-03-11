[Latest] Global Automated Immunoassay Analyzers Market Size/Share Worth USD 75.31 Billion by 2034 at a 15.35% CAGR: Custom Market Insights (Analysis, Outlook, Leaders, Report, Trends, Forecast, Segmentation, Growth, Growth Rate, Value)

[220+ Pages Latest Report] According to a market research study published by Custom Market Insights, the demand analysis of Global Automated Immunoassay Analyzers Market size & share revenue was valued at approximately USD 20.78 Billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 24.34 Billion in 2025 and is expected to reach around USD 75.31 Billion by 2034, at a CAGR of 15.35% between 2025 and 2034. The key market players listed in the report with their sales, revenues and strategies are Abbott Laboratories, Arlington Scientific Inc., Becton Dickinson and CompanyB, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Biobase Biodusty(Shandong), Co. Ltd., bioMerieux SA, Carolina Liquid Chemistries Corp., Charles River Laboratories, Chengdu Vacure Biotechnology Co. Ltd., Danaher Corporation, F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Getein Biotech, Hipro Biotechnology Co. Ltd., Illumina, Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings & Others.

Custom Market Insights has published a new research report titled "Automated Immunoassay Analyzers Market Size, Trends and Insights By Product (Immunofluorescence, Chemiluminescence, Enzyme Linked Fluorescent System, Radioimmunoassay), By Application (Infectious Diseases, Endocrinology, Drug Monitoring, Chronic Diseases, Allergy Testing), By End User (Academic Research Institutes, Biotech And Pharma Companies, Hospitals, Diagnostic Test Laboratories, Others), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2025–2034"

The demand of global Automated Immunoassay Analyzers Market size & share was valued at approximately USD 20.78 Billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 24.34 Billion in 2025 and is expected to reach a value of around USD 75.31 Billion by 2034, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 15.35% during the forecast period 2025 to 2034.

Automated Immunoassay Analyzers Market Growth Factors and Dynamics

The automated analyzers market is experiencing a rapid increase in the demand for point-of-care testing (POCT), facilitating quicker diagnosis and treatment of diseases. Diagnostic tests are conducted at or near the site of patient care during point-of-care testing, and the results are available within minutes. POCT is particularly beneficial in remote or resource-limited contexts, where access to laboratory testing may be restricted, and in emergencies, where rapid diagnosis is essential. As a result of their ability to provide swift results with high accuracy, automated analyzers are being utilized more frequently in point-of-care testing.

These analyzers utilize sophisticated technologies, including microfluidics, biosensors, and lab-on-a-chip devices, to conduct numerous tests simultaneously in a compact and portable format. Blood glucose meters, cardiac markers, haematology analyzers, and infectious disease assays are among the automated analyzers employed in POCT.

By reducing the necessity for costly laboratory testing, hospital admissions, and unnecessary treatments, point-of-care testing can contribute to the reduction of healthcare costs. Patients highly value convenience and rapid results, and point-of-care testing provides both. POCT has the potential to enhance patient satisfaction by reducing wait times and facilitating the rapid provision of treatment.

The expanding utilization of point-of-care testing in emerging markets, where laboratory testing may be restricted, and the growing emphasis on personalized medicine necessitate rapid and precise diagnostic testing. In general, the automated analyzers market is anticipated to continue to expand during the forecast period due to the increasing demand for point-of-care testing.

One of the critical factors that is anticipated to stimulate the growth of the automated immunoassay analyzers market is the increasing prevalence of infectious diseases. It is crucial to detect infectious diseases early to mitigate the risk of grievous bodily harm. Consequently, the precise and accurate screening of various infections, including Hepatitis, influenza, STDs, and a host of others, in a short amount of time is expected to be a significant market growth factor. Additionally, the early detection of maladies has been intensified to prevent complications through diagnostic testing, which has heightened awareness of the condition.

Automated Immunoassay Analyzers Market Significant Market Opportunities

The subsequent factors are anticipated to generate opportunities during the forecast period.

Machine learning (ML) and artificial intelligence (AI) integration.

Emphasize personalized medicine.

Working in conjunction with academic research institutions

Automated Immunoassay Analyzers Market Impact of COVID-19

The automated immunoassay analyzers market revenue in 2020 was adversely affected by the recent COVID-19 pandemic. Numerous restrictions, including nationwide lockdowns, were implemented in various countries worldwide to prevent the infection from spreading.

The COVID-19 outbreak significantly impacted the immunoassay analyzers market and the entire healthcare industry. The market revenue was affected by various factors, such as the interruption of non-emergent medical services, equipment demand and supply shortages, and supply chain disturbances, among other disruptions.

The industry experienced a rapid recovery and an incremental increase in the year-on-year growth trend in the years that followed as the COVID-19 infection rate decreased. Nevertheless, the decrease in the number of patients accelerated the product adoption rate and positively impacted the market’s growth.

Automated Immunoassay Analyzers Market Industry News

In November 2021, Boditech Med, a Korean company, introduced its latest Automated Immunoassay Analyzer with Blood Collection Tube. It is equipped with the distinctive ability to conduct ten parallel experiments for each distinct parameter. This strategic development is intended to increase the company’s revenue and industry presence in the years ahead.

The fully automated analyzers that Thermo Fisher Scientific has introduced are designed explicitly for enzyme assay applications. This launch occurred in September 2021. The new analyzer systems integrate hardware and newly developed software to enable entirely automated incubation settings, precise measurement calculations, and reagent additions. This development is instrumental in the company’s expansion of its product portfolio and business growth.

Automated Immunoassay Analyzers Market Regional Analysis

The highest revenue share of the total market was attributed to North America, which has seen a significant increase in the adoption of advanced healthcare technology products and automated immunoassay analyzers.

This is a significant factor contributing to the anticipated expansion of this region’s Automated Immunoassay Analyzers market. Additionally, many patients in this field are moving toward adopting Automated Immunoassay Analyzer test results, enabling them to diagnose more quickly.

A rise in the number of automated immunoassay analytical facilities that are well-established is expected to result in a quicker rate of growth in the Asia Pacific region during the forecast period. Major research institutes and research and development (R&D) facilities are located in the region, which is contributing to the acceleration of market growth.

A significant number of ongoing research studies and the global expansion of the healthcare sector are among the factors that are anticipated to contribute to the expansion of this market.

Automated Immunoassay Analyzers Market





List of the prominent players in the Automated Immunoassay Analyzers Market:

Abbott Laboratories

Arlington Scientific Inc.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

Biobase Biodusty(Shandong), Co. Ltd.

bioMerieux SA

Carolina Liquid Chemistries Corp.

Charles River Laboratories

Chengdu Vacure Biotechnology Co. Ltd.

Danaher Corporation

Hoffmann-La Roche AG

Getein Biotech Inc.

Hipro Biotechnology Co. Ltd.

Illumina Inc.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings

Medline Industries LP

Meril Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd.

PerkinElmer Inc.

Qiagen N.V.

Randox Laboratories

Siemens Healthineers

Sysmex Corporation

Arlington Scientific

Becton Dickinson and Company

Carolina Liquid Chemistries Corporation

Roche Diagnostics

BioMerieux

Aesku Diagnostics

Others

The Automated Immunoassay Analyzers Market is segmented as follows:

By Product

Immunofluorescence

Chemiluminescence

Enzyme Linked Fluorescent System

Radioimmunoassay

By Application

Infectious Diseases

Endocrinology

Drug Monitoring

Chronic Diseases

Allergy Testing

By End User

Academic Research Institutes

Biotech And Pharma Companies

Hospitals

Diagnostic Test Laboratories

Others

Regional Coverage:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Russia

Italy

Spain

Netherlands

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

New Zealand

Australia

South Korea

Taiwan

Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

