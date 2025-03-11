The Art of State Persuasion Exposes the Hidden Role of Media in Authoritarian Foreign Policy

The Art of State Persuasion Frances Yaping Wang

The Art of State Persuasion delves into China's strategic use of state propaganda during crucial crisis events, particularly focusing on border disputes.

HAMILTON, NY, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dr. Frances Yaping Wang is thrilled to announce the release of her groundbreaking new book, The Art of State Persuasion : China's Strategic Use of Media in Interstate Disputes, a thought-provoking addition to the Politics & Social Sciences genre. Published on August 24, this compelling work dives deep into how media is strategically employed by authoritarian states, with a particular focus on China, to shape public opinion during international disputes.In The Art of State Persuasion, Dr. Wang unpacks the sophisticated strategies behind China’s state-run media campaigns during border disputes and diplomatic crises. Through extensive research including media content analysis, archival records, and interviews with officials and journalists. The book explains why certain disputes are amplified while others are downplayed. Wang’s theory reveals that the Chinese government carefully aligns its foreign policy goals with public sentiment, either mobilizing or pacifying the population based on public opinion and state objectives.The book also challenges traditional assumptions about Chinese propaganda. While many view it as uniformly aggressive, Wang’s research highlights the nuanced tactics of "pacification campaigns" used to temper public outcry when public opinion grows more hawkish than state policy. These findings illuminate how authoritarian states manage both domestic and international perceptions to maintain control and advance strategic objectives.This book is an essential read for academics, students, foreign policy analysts, and anyone interested in understanding the interplay between media, public opinion, and statecraft in authoritarian regimes. It offers fresh insights into the hidden mechanisms of propaganda and a clearer picture of how modern states navigate international relations under the public’s watchful eye.About the AuthorFrances Yaping Wang is an Assistant Professor of Political Science at Colgate University and an expert in international security, authoritarian media, and Chinese foreign policy. She holds a Ph.D. in Politics from the University of Virginia and has been a Minerva-United States Institute of Peace (USIP) Peace Scholar, among other prestigious roles. Her impressive background includes academic and professional experience at institutions such as the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, the University of Notre Dame, and Singapore Management University. With years of research and hands-on expertise, Wang brings a wealth of knowledge and fresh perspectives to this timely book.AvailabilityThe Art of State Persuasion is available for purchase on Amazon.For Media Inquiries or Review Copies Contact:Name: Frances Yaping WangEmail: pingsmile@gmail.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.