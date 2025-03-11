The Health Equity Consulting Group Expands Services to Incorporate Storytelling and Film into Public Health

New Collaboration with Filmmaker Glenn McKenna to Amplify Voices and Drive Change Through Visual Storytelling

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Health Equity Consulting (HEC) Group is proud to announce an exciting new service offering that integrates storytelling and film into public health initiatives. By harnessing the power of visual storytelling, HEC aims to enhance understanding, amplify marginalized voices, and inspire action to advance health equity.To lead this initiative, HEC has partnered with award-winning filmmaker Glenn McKenna , a seasoned content creator with over 20 years of experience working with major brands such as Apple, Netflix, HBO, Google, and CNN. McKenna specializes in creative direction, drone cinematography, and post-production, bringing a unique blend of artistry and strategic communication to public health storytelling. His work on impactful documentaries like Flint Town, Fire in Paradise, and Last Chance U has demonstrated the power of film to drive social change.Film as a Catalyst for Public Health Awareness and AdvocacyPublic health issues are complex, often shaped by social, economic, and historical factors that are difficult to convey through traditional reports and data alone. Film has a unique ability to immerse audiences in the lived experiences of individuals and communities, vividly portraying the emotional and contextual dimensions of public health challenges. Through documentaries, narrative films, and digital storytelling, HEC seeks to foster a deeper understanding of health disparities, social determinants of health, and innovative solutions.“Amplifying voices has always been at the heart of our work at The Health Equity Consulting Group,” said Whitney Perkins Witt, PhD, MPH , President & CEO of HEC. “By incorporating storytelling and film, we can bring critical public health issues to life, ensuring the voices of marginalized communities are heard, and their stories drive real change. Film is a powerful tool for advocacy and change.”Amplifying Voices, Driving ChangeThis initiative will focus on producing compelling visual narratives that elevate the voices of marginalized communities, ensuring their lived experiences inform public health policies and solutions. The collaboration between HEC and Glenn McKenna will provide high-quality, impactful storytelling for healthcare organizations, nonprofits, and government agencies, equipping them with the tools to engage stakeholders, funders, and the public in meaningful ways.“I’ve spent my career using film to tell stories that matter,” said Glenn McKenna. “I’m excited to bring that expertise to public health, where storytelling can make a real difference in shaping policies, shifting perceptions, and fostering empathy.”About The Health Equity Consulting GroupThe Health Equity Consulting Group is a women-owned firm dedicated to advancing health equity through strategy, research, program development, and technical assistance. The group partners with organizations across public health, healthcare, and social services to create innovative, data-driven solutions that address social determinants of health and reduce disparities.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.