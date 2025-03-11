DANDY® CELERY LAUNCHES “NATIONAL CELERY MONTH” SWEEPSTAKES

Oviedo, Fla., March 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dandy® Produce, a leading grower of fresh celery, radish and corn in the U.S., announces the launch of its “National Celery Month” Sweepstakes. Now through March 31, participants can enter HERE for 35 chances to win different prize packs, including five grand prizes valued at $990 each, five secondary prizes valued at $475 each and 25 third place winners who will receive free product and coupons.

At the end of the promotion, five lucky winners will be chosen to receive a high-end, name brand all-inclusive knife block, cutting board, and spoon and turner set along with a $50 gift card to a popular online grocery ordering and delivery service, and free Dandy celery samples. Five additional winners will be picked to receive a magnetic expandable charcuterie board, $50 online grocery and delivery service gift card as well as more Dandy celery products. The brand will also choose 25 winners to receive coupons to enjoy fresh celery even after National Celery Month concludes.

“Spring is the ideal time to transition from heartier, more dense recipes to lighter, fresher ones to prepare for the warmer weather ahead!” said Nichole Towell, senior director of marketing and packaging procurement at Duda Farm Fresh Foods. “Dandy’s celery not only offers shoppers an easy and convenient way to incorporate freshness into their everyday meals, but also provides a crispier and sweeter celery to maximize flavor and crunch.”

Dandy celery is naturally sweeter, crispier, and less stringy than other celery brands on store shelves, and is available in whole stalk, hearts, and a variety of fresh-cut options to suit each shoppers’ needs including the latest product launch, Dandy celery dippers™. Additionally, the brand has curated a Celery Central hub online that offers insight into how to best store fresh celery, ways to incorporate it into daily lifestyle choices and more!

For additional information, please visit www.dudafresh.com or follow Dandy Fresh Produce social media platforms for daily inspiration at Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

ABOUT DANDY® CELERY

For nearly 100 years, Duda Farm Fresh Foods has been a leading grower, shipper, processor and marketer of fresh vegetables and citrus, and now, extends the Duda family's legacy, delivering their farm-fresh products under the Dandy® brand to North America’s restaurants and grocery stores. Known for their superior celery, the company has evolved their product assortment over the years to accommodate trends in health and wellness and to provide consumers value-added solutions that meet the needs for fresh and convenient meal and snack solutions. With primary locations in Florida, California, Arizona, Georgia and Michigan, Dandy® is committed to innovation and sustainability in every area of their business and remains focused on growing a healthy future for generations to come. For more information, please visit www.dudafresh.com.

Nichole Towell Duda Farm Fresh Foods 561-804-1477 nichole.towell@duda.com

