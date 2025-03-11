Access Named by KMWorld for Fourth Consecutive Year as One of the 100 Companies that Matter in Knowledge Management

PEABODY, Mass., March 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Access , the world’s largest privately-held integrated information management services provider, today announced it has been recognized in KMWorld’s list of 100 Companies that Matter in Knowledge Management for the fourth consecutive year. The annual list acknowledges the top companies that are pioneering a new era of knowledge and information management with innovative and cutting-edge solutions.

Access earned this recognition for its innovative approach to information management and its work enabling organizations to streamline operations, enhance security, and maintain compliance throughout the information lifecycle. Through a comprehensive suite of solutions—including offsite storage, information governance, and digital enablement,—Access helps businesses navigate the complexities of modern information management with confidence and efficiency.

"In these turbulent times, the ability of knowledge management companies to grow, adapt, change, and evolve is a testament to the value of KM within organizations large and small," said Marydee Ojala, Editor in Chief at KMWorld. “Business transformation continues at a rapid pace, fueled by improved access to vital information and the concomitant use of knowledge to drive new insights that affect productivity, customer relationships, and employee satisfaction. The companies on this list are essential to the expanding KM and AI ecosphere."

“At Access, we are committed to empowering organizations with smarter, more secure, and more efficient ways to access and manage their critical information,” said Tony Skarupa, CEO at Access. “Being recognized for this work again by KMWorld reaffirms the importance of our mission to continue driving innovation in records and information management. We look forward to continuing to work with our customers to deliver solutions that help them navigate an ever-evolving digital landscape with confidence.”

About Access

Access is the largest privately-held records and information management (RIM) services provider worldwide, with operations across North America, South America, Central America, and India. As a cost-effective end-to-end solutions provider servicing the full RIM lifecycle, Access helps organizations ensure their critical and confidential hardcopy and digital records are securely retained, managed, and serviced in compliance with regulatory mandates. Key solutions include offsite storage; digital records retention, migration, storage, indexing, scanning, and archiving; and secure destruction services. Together, Access and Triyam, an Access Company focused on software for archiving electronic health records, have been named 16 times to the Inc. 5000; recognized several times by Newsweek, including its America's 2024 Greatest Workplaces for Diversity, and its World’s Best Digital Health Company designations; and recognized 3 times as Best in KLAS in Data Archiving. For more information on Access, please visit AccessCorp.com .

About KMWorld

With more than 25 years of market coverage experience serving both technology professionals and executive management, KMWorld is the premier resource for actionable advice and real direction on solutions and strategies in knowledge, content, document and information management today. From advanced news and trends analysis, to case studies and in-depth research, KMWorld guides more than 50,000 IT and business professionals at organizations across North America involved in the evaluation, recommendation, and purchase of enterprise technology products and services. We believe that successful businesses today rely on the careful balance of technology, process, and people. KMWorld delivers the market knowledge, process management skills and best practices to make that happen.

