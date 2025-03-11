Global Automotive Aluminum Extruded Parts Industry Set to Hit US$ 110,231.3 Million by 2034

Explore key drivers, challenges, and opportunities in the automotive aluminum extruded parts market, driven by light weighting and EV adoption.

ROCKVILLE, MD, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global automotive aluminum extruded parts market is poised for significant growth, with projections estimating a rise from US$ 61,522.6 million in 2024 to US$ 110,231.3 million by 2034, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6%. This expansion is largely attributed to the automotive industry's intensified focus on light weighting and the increasing adoption of electric vehicles (EVs).The automotive sector's commitment to reducing vehicle weight to enhance fuel efficiency and comply with stringent emission standards has been a primary driver for the increased use of aluminum extruded parts. These components, known for their lightweight and durable properties, are essential in manufacturing body panels, structural elements, and heat exchangers, contributing to overall vehicle performance improvements.Get Free Sample Copy of This Report: https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=9529 The surge in EV adoption further amplifies the demand for aluminum extrusions. In EVs, reducing weight is crucial to extending driving range and optimizing energy efficiency, making aluminum an ideal material choice. Additionally, aluminum's inherent corrosion resistance and recyclability align with the automotive industry's sustainability goals, reinforcing its appeal in vehicle manufacturing.Key Takeaways from the Market StudyNorth America’s automotive aluminum extruded parts market is set for significant expansion, with a projected 5% CAGR through 2034. The growth is fueled by increasing demand in key countries, particularly the United States and Canada. In 2024, the United States led the industry, holding an estimated 85.1% market share. The region’s focus on sustainability, coupled with advancements in lightweight materials, is enhancing the adoption of aluminum extrusions in vehicle manufacturing. Automakers are prioritizing fuel efficiency and emission control, aligning with stringent environmental regulations and growing consumer preferences for eco-friendly transportation solutions.The United States is emerging as a major market player due to its strategic focus on reducing vehicle weight to improve fuel efficiency. With a market value of US$ 12,950.5 million in 2024, the U.S. is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.8% to reach US$ 20,790.5 million by 2034. Increasing regulatory pressure for lower emissions and automakers’ shift toward sustainability are key drivers of this growth. The adoption of aluminum extrusions is instrumental in enhancing vehicle performance and meeting stringent environmental mandates.China’s automotive aluminum extruded parts market is witnessing substantial growth, driven by the surging adoption of electric vehicles (EVs). The market, valued at US$ 17,727.8 million in 2024, is projected to expand at a 6.9% CAGR, reaching US$ 34,583.4 million by 2034. As China dominates the global EV market, the demand for lightweight aluminum components is rising to improve energy efficiency. Government policies supporting electrification and the automotive industry’s rapid transition toward sustainable mobility are major factors boosting aluminum extrusion usage in China’s vehicle production.“Advances in 3D printing technology are expected to influence the design and manufacturing of fastening power tools, allowing for more intricate and customized tool components,” says a Fact.MR analyst.Competitive LandscapeThe automotive aluminum extruded parts market is highly competitive, with key players striving to enhance their market presence through innovation and strategic expansion. Leading automotive manufacturers and specialized aluminum extrusion suppliers are focusing on advanced design, improved manufacturing techniques, and material enhancements to gain a competitive edge. The industry is witnessing increasing collaborations and partnerships, allowing companies to leverage complementary expertise and strengthen their market position.Light weighting solutions, compliance with stringent environmental regulations, and adaptability to evolving industry trends are critical factors shaping competition. Additionally, sustainability initiatives and the commitment to producing high-performance, durable aluminum extruded components are driving innovation within the market.Recent industry developments include Norsk Hydro ASA's (Hydro) NOK 300 million investment in August 2022 for a state-of-the-art extrusion press at its Tønder, Denmark facility, enhancing production capabilities for larger cross-section extrusions. Similarly, in March 2022, Etem Gestamp announced a €60 million investment to expand its operations for electric vehicle components in Bulgaria, reinforcing its commitment to supporting the EV industry’s growing demands.Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions: https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=9529 More Valuable Insights on OfferFact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global automotive aluminum extruded parts market, presenting historical analysis and forecast statistics for the period of 2024 to 2034.The automotive aluminum extruded parts market is segmented based on material, vehicle type, and region. By material, the market includes the 5000, 6000, and 7000 series, along with other specialized aluminum alloys. In terms of vehicle type, the market caters to passenger cars, light commercial vehicles, and heavy commercial vehicles, driven by increasing demand for lightweight and fuel-efficient solutions. Geographically, the market is analyzed across North America, Latin America, Western and Eastern Europe, South Asia & Pacific, East Asia, and the Middle East & Africa, reflecting diverse regional growth trends.Explore More Related Studies Published by Fact.MR Research: Automotive Window Film Market : The global automotive window film market is expected to be worth US$ 5,305.4 million in 2024. It is projected to expand at a CAGR of 8.2%. Looking to the future, expected growth will boost market size to US$ 11,702.4 million by 2034. Automotive Active Grille Shutter Market : The global automotive active grille shutter market is pegged at US$ 5,180.2 million in 2024. The global market is forecast to increase at a 7.7% CAGR and reach a market value of US$ 10,876.9 million by the end of 2034.About Fact.MR:We are a trusted research partner of 80% of fortune 1000 companies across the globe. We are consistently growing in the field of market research with more than 1000 reports published every year. The dedicated team of 400-plus analysts and consultants is committed to achieving the utmost level of our client’s satisfaction.Contact:US Sales Office11140 Rockville PikeSuite 400Rockville, MD 20852United StatesTel: +1 (628) 251-1583, +353-1-4434-232 (D)Sales Team: sales@factmr.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.