Electronic Shelf Label Market to Surge at 18.3% CAGR, Reaching USD 7.53 Billion by 2034 Fact.MR Report

Analysis of Electronic Shelf Label Market Covering 30+ Countries Including Analysis of US, Canada, UK, Germany, France, Nordics, GCC countries, Japan, Korea

MD, UNITED STATES, March 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to a revised industry report by Fact.MR, The global electronic shelf label market size is projected to generate a turnover of US$ 1.4 billion in 2024 and climb to a value of US$ 7.53 billion by the end of 2034. The market has been evaluated to expand at a noteworthy 18.3% CAGR from 2024 to 2034. Ongoing automation trends in the retail industry for price optimization and real-time positioning are boosting the adoption of electronic shelf labels across the world.When it comes to dynamic pricing adjustments, electronic shelf labels are a new technology in the retail industry that offers more effective interoperability than paper labels. The market for electronic shelf labels is expanding at a noteworthy pace as companies need to alter the prices of commodities and goods at a dynamic pace, even if promotions are essential for increasing sales and brand value.Electronic shelf labels make it easier and more comfortable to upgrade prices more quickly, giving you seamless control over pricing. In addition, electronic shelf labels lessen pricing errors in retail establishments, contributing to the growth of the market. It is essential to implement pricing variations to supplement commodity sales as the retail sector grows more competitive. As a result, there is a growing need in the goods sector for easy-to-use, less complex, and economical solutions like electronic shelf labels.For More Insights into the Market, Request a Sample of this Report: https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=1592 Key Takeaways from Market StudyThe global market for electronic shelf labels is projected to reach US$ 7.53 billion by 2034-end.Western Europe is estimated to hold 27.8% of the global market share in 2024.Worldwide sales of LCD electronic shelf labels are forecasted to reach US$ 3.11 billion by the end of 2034.The North American market is set to generate revenue worth US$ 363.3 million in 2024.The market in Germany is forecasted to expand at a CAGR of 18.3% through 2034.Under technology, ZigBee is evaluated to hold 44.1% of the global market share by 2034.The market in the United States is calculated to generate revenue of US$ 1.62 billion by 2034.“Demand for electronic shelf labels increasing globally at a significant pace as they improve customers' shopping experiences by displaying specials, in-depth product information, and real-time inventory levels. Consumers can make informed selections about what to buy due to the accurate and up-to-date information this technology offers,” says a Fact.MR analystPreference for LCD Electronic Shelf Labels over e-InkLCD electronic shelf labels are preferred over e-ink labels due to their brighter color displays and better visibility. LCD ESLs offer vivid, attention-grabbing images that effectively entice clients, making them ideal for marketing and highlighting special offers.Animations and films are among the types of information that LCD panels display that e-ink displays often cannot. LCD ESLs are more attractive to retailers looking to provide a more dynamic and engaging shopping experience because of their growing visual attractiveness and versatility.Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions- https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=1592 More Valuable Insights on OfferFact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the electronic shelf label market, presenting historical demand data (2019 to 2023) and forecast statistics for 2024 to 2034.The study divulges essential insights into the market based on product type (LCDs, e-ink), technology (ZigBee, BLE, Wi-Fi), and application (supermarkets & hypermarkets, convenience stores, departmental stores, specialty stores, pharmacies), across seven major regions of the world (North America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, East Asia, Latin America, South Asia & Pacific, and MEA).Key Companies Profiled-Pricer AB; Altierre Corporation; SES-imagotag; DisplayData Ltd.; Solum Co. Ltd.; Teraoka Seiko Co., Ltd.; M2Communication Hosting; Hanshow Technology Co. Ltd.; LG Innotek Co., Ltd.; Diebold Nixdorf; Opticon Sensors Europe B.V.; MariElla Group.Industry News-In June 2024, Walmart announced plans to roll out digital shelf labels (DSLs) at 2,300 of its locations over the next two years, following the success of a trial program at one of its Texas locations. The store will be able to use a mobile app to adjust pricing on the shelf using the labels, which were created by Vusion Group.In April 2024, E Ink, the company that produces ePaper technology, joined forces with a number of its ecosystem partners to develop the next generation of electronic shelf label (ESL) technology. In addition to working with system integrator SOLUM to create ESL technology, E Ink is cooperating with Realtek Semiconductor (Realtek), Integrated Solutions Technology (IST), and Chipbond Technology Corporation (Chipbond) to develop a System on a Panel architecture.In February 2024, RivieraWaves Bluetooth 5.4 IP was licensed by SKAIChips Co. Ltd., an innovator in low-power wireless technologies for the Fourth Industrial Revolution, to develop an Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) IC, according to a statement released by Ceva, Inc., the leading licensor of silicon and software intellectual property that enables Smart Edge devices to connect, sense, and infer data more reliably and efficiently.In February 2024, the Italian food retailer Prezzemolo & Vitale (P&V) decided to work with Pricer to implement digital shelf labels in all of its London, United Kingdom, locations.In December 2023, Pricer and StrongPoint entered into a partnership to offer Pricer Plaza, a cloud-based platform, and electronic shelf labels to Norwegian retailer Felleskjopet Rogaland Agder. All of the 'BondeKompaniet' stores run by Felleskjopet will use the new ESL and Pricer Plaza system.Explore More Related Studies Published by Fact.MR Research:Global demand for railway HVAC systems enjoyed year-on-year (YoY) growth of 5.6% in 2021 to total 290 Mn units. The global railway HVAC market is projected to grow at ~6.6% CAGR and reach a market valuation of US$ 5.3 Bn during the forecast period 2022 to 2032.From 2022 to 2032, consumption of transfer membranes is projected to increase at a CAGR of 1.7%.At present, the global transfer membrane market stands at US$ 191.1 million and is predicted to reach a market valuation of US$ 226.3 million by the end of 2032.About Fact.MR:We are a trusted research partner of 80% of fortune 1000 companies across the globe. We are consistently growing in the field of market research with more than 1000 reports published every year. 