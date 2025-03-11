AD Retail Media Elevates In-Store Advertising with Inmar Intelligence

SALISBURY, N.C., March 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AD Retail Media, the retail media arm of the East Coast’s largest grocery retail group, Ahold Delhaize USA, is enhancing the way shoppers engage with products at the point of purchase. Through a strategic partnership with Inmar Intelligence, a leader in technology driven media and incentive solutions, AD Retail Media will offer advanced in-store advertising solutions for consumer packaged goods (CPG) partners at Ahold Delhaize USA’s local brand stores.

“In-store advertising continues to be a vital component of our retail media strategy, enabling our CPG partners to effectively engage customers with relevant product information,” said Bobby Watts, SVP of AD Retail Media. “We are excited about the additional opportunities this partnership will create by driving enhanced visibility and impact.”

By combining category-relevant creative strategies and the ability to reach shoppers during influential moments in their shopping journey, Inmar will help ensure CPG brands capture customers’ attention to drive engagement during a critical moment at the shelf. Adding a digital incentive to in-store advertising can further amplify engagement and conversion, providing shoppers with an immediate and compelling reason to act—an approach powered by Inmar’s cutting-edge technology. Inmar’s advanced and industry-leading measurement tools will give CPG companies the insight they need to measure the impact of their in-store advertising investment on shopper outcomes.

“By integrating in-store advertising with incentives, we are creating a seamless path to purchase that not only enhances visibility but also drives shopper action,” said Rob Weisberg, President & EVP MarTech Solutions, Inmar Intelligence. “This collaboration with AD Retail Media empowers CPG brands to engage customers with relevant promotions at key decision-making moments, ultimately strengthening brand connections and delivering measurable results.”

The ad solutions work complements Ahold Delhaize USA’s recent move to improve personalization and value for omnichannel shoppers through partnerships with Inmar on digital coupons.

About Ahold Delhaize USA

Ahold Delhaize USA, a division of global food retailer Ahold Delhaize, is part of the U.S. family of brands, which also includes five leading omnichannel grocery brands: Food Lion, The GIANT Company, Giant Food, Hannaford and Stop & Shop. When considered together, the companies of Ahold Delhaize USA comprise the largest grocery retail group on the East Coast and the fourth largest in the nation, serving millions of omnichannel customers each week. For more information, visit www.adusa.com.

About Inmar Intelligence

We make businesses smarter to improve consumers’ lives. As a trusted partner to brands, retailers, and advertisers for over 40 years, Inmar delivers end-to-end Martech solutions that integrate personalized media and incentives to drive measurable results. We enhance consumer engagement by leveraging exclusive data, creator content, and proprietary MomentsAI targeting to connect with consumers during their most receptive moments across digital and social channels. Powered by exclusive data and technology, we optimize the performance of Retail Media Networks across onsite, offsite, and in-store media to deliver measurable outcomes. Our media and incentives solutions drive value at scale, helping shoppers save billions through relevant advertising and offers. Learn more at www.inmar.com.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/220c54c1-1e0e-405e-b2da-f7ab355d391b

MEDIA CONTACTS mediarelations@adusa.com

AD Retail Media Elevates In-Store Advertising with Inmar Intelligence AD Retail Media Elevates In-Store Advertising with Inmar Intelligence

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.