ABB enhances installation efficiency with reimagined ENT fittings

New polycarbonate Carlon® ENT two-piece fittings from ABB Installation Products are engineered for strength and ease of use in poured-in-place concrete construction

High-performance design helps save labor and time in residential and commercial building electrical installations

ATLANTA, GA, March 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

The construction industry is experiencing sustained demand, driven by infrastructure and manufacturing investments, ongoing multifamily projects, hotel and apartment expansions, and recovery from natural disasters. To maintain this momentum, the industry requires shorter supply chains and thousands of new workers. ABB’s new Carlon® electrical non-metallic tubing (ENT) two-piece fittings are engineered to make contractors’ jobs easier while delivering labor and time savings.

Working with electricians and installers, ABB Installation Products reimagined the design of traditional fittings by developing a high-performing polycarbonate two-piece ENT fitting to route and protect wiring for lighting, outlets, data and communications systems. With an innovative eight-tab snap to reduce insertion force and enhance pull-out strength, the new Carlon fittings demonstrated an average labor savings of over 20% in laboratory testing, compared to Carlon single-piece fittings. The time-saving design makes the fittings ideal for poured-in-place concrete applications, including condominiums, hotels, parking decks, and commercial and residential buildings.

“Labor and time savings, along with reliability, are top priorities for our customers. With projected growth in construction spending, electrical projects and related jobs, our products help speed installation and support local inventory availability to help meet critical project timelines,” said Jack Bellissimo, Senior Vice President of Product Management, Marketing & Strategy, U.S. and Latin America, ABB Installation Products. “ABB’s Carlon ENT fittings have been an industry standard for decades. We leveraged our expertise in material science and engineering to update the design, enhancing this high-performing electrical fitting and ensuring it remains easy, efficient and fast to use in the field.”

Available in half-inch, three-quarters-inch and 1-inch sizes, Carlon’s new polycarbonate two-piece fittings feature an efficient snap mechanism for quick and easy concrete-tight installation—eliminating the need for tape or PVC cement. With over 200 pounds of pull-out force and freely rotating components, the fittings are designed to integrate easily with Carlon solutions and effectively prevent kinks in the ENT, important for long conduit runs in ceilings, slabs and walls.

Widely available through electrical distributors, suppliers and retail stores, ABB’s Carlon ENT fittings are used as a reliable and efficient raceway system that conforms to UL 2024 in accordance with the National Electrical Code. The robust construction of Carlon’s polycarbonate two-piece fittings builds on ABB’s legacy of innovative solutions, helping deliver long-lasting performance and flexibility for easy installation and adaptability in diverse environments.

ABB is a global technology leader in electrification and automation, enabling a more sustainable and resource-efficient future. By connecting its engineering and digitalization expertise, ABB helps industries run at high performance, while becoming more efficient, productive and sustainable so they outperform. At ABB, we call this ‘Engineered to Outrun’. The company has over 140 years of history and around 110,000 employees worldwide. ABB’s shares are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (ABBN) and Nasdaq Stockholm (ABB). www.abb.com

Building on its long history of pioneering in electrification, ABB Installation Products creates solutions to safely connect and protect electrical systems that power businesses, cities, homes and transportation. With more than 200,000 products under 38 premium brand names, ABB Installation Products, formerly Thomas & Betts, solutions are found wherever electricity is used around the world and in space.

