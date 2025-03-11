Bishop Fox Expands Cosmos Customer Integrations with Jira Support

Accelerated vulnerability remediation and management adds to a refreshed Cosmos platform that offers customers substantial advancements in speed, scalability, and flexibility

PHOENIX, March 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bishop Fox, the leading authority in offensive security, today announced support for Jira project management in its Cosmos platform. The integration offers another powerful option for organizations to seamlessly ingest validated exposures from Bishop Fox into their existing security workflows for faster remediation and greater automation.

The integration continues the expansion of customer options to complement and conform to their own processes and environments for smoother and more rapid response to findings. These integrations, and new services such as the company’s fully-managed Application Penetration Testing Service, also benefit from a substantial Cosmos platform refresh Bishop Fox undertook over the past two years.

Much like the ServiceNow integration Bishop Fox added last Fall, Jira support provides more streamlined vulnerability management that aligns with organizational workflows, and enables security teams to respond to and resolve threats more quickly in defense of critical assets. Full product details can be found here, but key benefits include:

Complete and Consistent Data Population: Bishop Fox findings are formatted and sent to a customer’s Jira as structured tickets, ensuring consistency and accuracy with no communication gaps.

Real-Time Alerting: Webhook integration ensures clients receive timely updates about ticket progress and changes.

Secure Authentication: User credentials and system tokens are securely handled to ensure privacy and prevent unauthorized access.



“For two decades, Bishop Fox has been renowned for the breadth and depth of its team and the white glove services we provide,” said Kevin Tonkin, Chief Product Officer for Bishop Fox. “We created, and continue to expand and innovate on the Cosmos platform to amplify the power of the team and align more closely with customers. This effort ensures that every customer, regardless of testing type or size of engagement, experiences the same premier level of service and business security.”

Cosmos 2.0

Within Bishop Fox, the power of what remains one of the industry’s largest concentrations of offensive security experts is augmented and amplified by the Cosmos platform. Launched in 2020, Cosmos represents the state-of-the-art as an enabling platform for Bishop Fox services. Analyst firm GigaOm has continually tagged Bishop Fox as a Fast Mover in Attack Surface Management (ASM), including in its just released 4th edition of the ASM Radar Report. The firm lauded the platform with its highest, “Exceptional” ratings for Ease of Use, Attack Path Analysis and Assessment of Vulnerabilities, stating that Cosmos “excels in establishing contextual relationships among assets and providing clear evidence of discovery and attribution”.

With new and expanded services being added to the platform regularly, Bishop Fox saw an opportunity to advance the platform both to improve current service delivery and also prepare for new services on the horizon. While you can read about the advancements in the product blog (with part one of the four part Cosmos series here), the major priorities and attributes of the updated platform include:

Rapid Releases - by leveraging small, stateless services and a high level of automation, customers receive more, and higher quality releases in a fraction of the time.

High Performance and Responsiveness - with services engineered to perform asynchronously on an event-driven architecture, regardless of customer size, critical enhancements reach customers more quickly and information flows more rapidly and reliably. Additionally, greater granularity in prioritization has increased scan efficiency by as much as 90 percent per asset, so any new potential vulnerabilities are found faster.

Comprehensive Coverage – improvements to attack surface discovery capabilities result in a nearly 90 percent expansion in protocol coverage, providing customers a broader and more accurate view of their attack surface.

Ease-of-use and Efficiency – a major redesign of the user interface provides a more modern, intuitive and attractive experience, allowing customers to ingest findings and act faster.

About Bishop Fox

Bishop Fox is the leading authority in offensive security, providing solutions ranging from continuous penetration testing, red teaming, and attack surface management to product, cloud, and application security assessments. We’ve worked with more than 25% of the Fortune 100, half of the Fortune 10, eight of the top 10 global technology companies, and all of the top global media companies to improve their security. Our Cosmos platform, service innovation, and culture of excellence continue to gather accolades from industry award programs including Fast Company, Inc., SC Media, and others, and our offerings are consistently ranked as “world class” in customer experience surveys. We’ve been actively contributing to and supporting the security community for almost two decades and have published more than 20 open-source tools and 50 security advisories in the last five years. Learn more at bishopfox.com or follow us on Twitter.

