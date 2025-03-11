Celebrating the West Weekend Amarillo to Benefit WRCA Foundation

The Working Ranch Cowboys Foundation Board of Directors and I are grateful and humbled that our Foundation is the recipient of the funds raised during the Celebrating the West Weekend Amarillo.” — WRCA Foundation Manager Kaycee Hooper

AMARILLO, TX, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Two cowboy concerts later this month will raise funds to benefit the Working Ranch Cowboys Foundation, a 501(c)(3), supporting their Cowboy Crisis, Scholarship, and Disaster Relief Funds, as part of Celebrating the West Weekend Amarillo. All events will take place on Friday and Saturday, March 28th and 29th, with receptions and performances each evening dedicated to supporting the Foundation.

Friday night's show will include singer-songwriters Dale Burson, Mikki Daniel, and Kevin Davis, plus cowboy poet Jay Snider. Dale Burson is a Wrangler award winner and multi-instrumentalist who often performs with Red Steagall. Kevin Davis has co-written songs in Nashville and performs regularly for WRCA. Mikki Daniel is known for her dynamic, confident Western Swing songs, while Jay Snider is the current poet laureate of Oklahoma.

Saturday night's show will feature Andy Hedges of Lubbock, a cowboy songster and poet, known for his performances with Ramblin' Jack Elliott, for his recent debut at the Grand Ole Opry, and for bringing his double album "Roll On, Cowboys" live to Carnegie Hall last year. Andy will be joined by Brenn Hill, an award-winning Utah-based cowboy singer-songwriter, who has released 19 albums since 1997. Brenn is considered one of the premier musical chroniclers of cowboy life.

Each night will feature performances at 7:30 PM in the Yellow Rose Ballroom at the Embassy Suites (505 S Buchanan St, downtown Amarillo), preceded by "Bring Your Checkbook" fundraising receptions for ticket holders at 6 PM (cash bar). The performers and the WRCA Foundation will host the receptions.

Reserved seats for each show are available now for $79 plus fees and taxes, with a portion of each ticket benefiting the WRCA Foundation. Tickets may be purchased online at west7.com.

The mission of the WRCA Foundation is to provide financial and other assistance to working ranch cowboys and their immediate families who are suffering from significant hardships. The organization also awards multi-year scholarships to cowboys and their immediate family members for collegiate, trade, or vocational programs, and has been actively engaged in helping those affected by recent wildfires. WRCA Foundation Manager Kaycee Hooper said, "The Working Ranch Cowboys Foundation Board of Directors and I are grateful and humbled that our Foundation is the recipient of the funds raised during the Celebrating the West Weekend Amarillo."

The festivities also include a free Cowboy/Western Music Showcase held from 1 PM to 4:20 PM Saturday, March 29, in the Yellow Rose Ballroom at the Embassy Suites.

The selected weekend coincides with the 41st Annual Amarillo Western Antiques & Collectibles Show, which takes place Friday-Sunday at the Amarillo Civic Center.

Celebrating the West Weekend Amarillo is presented by the Academy of Western Artists and produced by West7, Inc. of Fort Worth, Texas. Event producer Bob Saul stated, "We're very much looking forward to working with the WRCA Foundation to raise funds for causes which support the ranching community."

For tickets or more information, please see west7.com or call 1-888-991-7855.

