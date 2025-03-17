FNX LAUNCHES GROUNDBREAKING NATIVE AMERICAN CONTENT STREAMING PLATFORM

Celebrate with the First Platform Dedicated Exclusively to Indigenous Voices and Stories

CA, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- FNX – First Nations Experience , is launching the first television exclusively devoted to Native American and World Indigenous content. The groundbreaking and historic initiative marks a significant step forward in amplifying indigenous voices and sharing the rich tapestry of Native American culture."This is a monumental and significant joyful moment for Native American representation in media," says Ruth-Ann Thorn , filmmaker, art dealer, entrepreneur, contributing writer, creator of N8iV Beauty, founder of retail store N8iV Star and enrolled tribal member of the Rincon band of Luiseño Indians. "For over 30 years, I've been working to amplify the voices and stories of our people, the First Nation. The streaming platform, FNX, and my series “ THIS IS INDIAN COUNTRY ,” which is featured on it, represent a powerful step forward in sharing our narrative. I am thrilled to share this opening gala experience with stakeholders, partners, media, and all those who believe in the power of cultural preservation and information sharing. I am committed to doing all I can to support and encourage this vital work." Thorn, has dedicated her career to empowering indigenous voices. Her work showcases the rich diversity and resilience of Native American culture.To mark and celebrate this momentous occasion, FNX is hosting a red carpet gala event on May 1, 2025 at Agua Caliente Casino Rancho Mirage, California. The gala will feature an unforgettable evening of entertainment and culinary delights including:• Culinary bites by James Beard Award winner, Chef Sean Sherman (The Sioux Chef)• JR Redwater comedy• Sonwai, 2x champion hoop dancer with cirque du soleil• Electric Turquoise dance troupe• The Halluci-Nation concertFNX is now available as a free app available to stream on all smart devices. With a broadcast reach of 84.5 million households, the FNX app is accessible to over 85% of the U.S. population, reaching approximately 284,665,000 individuals! This unprecedented access marks a turning point in Native American representation, akin to the early days of BET, providing a dedicated space for indigenous stories and perspectives.# # #EDITOR'S NOTE: For more information and to arrange to speak with Ruth-Ann Thorn, please contact Nancy Trent or Pamela Wadler at 212-966-0024 or pam@trentandcompany.com.

