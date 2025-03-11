Zero Hash expands its ecosystem further with Sei integration

Platforms powered by Zero Hash can now seamlessly access Sei

CHICAGO, March 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zero Hash , the leading crypto and stablecoin infrastructure platform, today announced its support of the Sei blockchain, an EVM blockchain that merges Ethereum’s development framework with scalability and speed

With Sei’s addition, Zero Hash now supports over 70 digital assets in its growing ecosystem. Additionally, Zero Hash operates a Sei validator, further strengthening the Proof-of-Stake network.

Zero Hash’s full stack API platform powers a broad range of crypto and stablecoin use cases across trading, payments and tokenization, for world leading enterprises including Shift4 , Franklin Templeton and Interactive Brokers . By supporting Sei’s Layer 1 blockchain, Zero Hash allows its platform customers to offer their end users seamless access to buy, sell and hold Sei. Looking ahead, Zero Hash will build further with Sei, across multiple use cases including DeFi, RWA, AI and Gaming

“The addition of Sei advances our mission: one API to unlock the evolving digital asset ecosystem for global innovators including Stripe, Shift4 and Interactive Brokers to build products for their millions of customers,” said Joaquín Ayuso de Paul, Global Head of Product at Zero Hash. “The integration of Sei demonstrates our commitment to providing customers with simplified, compliant access to innovative technology to enable use cases across payments, trading and tokenization

"Sei's integration with Zero Hash enables developers, businesses and institutions to access our high-throughput blockchain for trading, payments and having a trusted custodian managing the asset in ways that are most familiar to them," said Mike McCoy, Director of Infrastructure at Sei Foundation. "This makes Sei's performance advantages more accessible to enterprises building web2-scale applications."

About Sei

Sei is a Layer 1 that combines the advantages of Ethereum and Solana: the dominant development standard of Ethereum with the performance of Solana. The V2 update for Sei makes it the first parallelized EVM. Serving as a new scaling approach for the Ethereum ecosystem while achieving even faster speeds than Solana. Sei launched its mainnet in 2022 and has a growing ecosystem with key teams from Ethereum, Solana, Polygon, Arbitrum, and others deploying. The team is backed by Multicoin, Jump, Coinbase Ventures, and many more.

To learn more about Sei, please visit https://www.sei.io/.

About Zero Hash

Zero Hash is the leading crypto and stablecoin infrastructure provider that seamlessly connects fiat, crypto and stablecoins in one platform, enabling a better way to move and transfer value globally.

Through its embeddable infrastructure, start-ups, enterprises and Fortune 500 companies build a diverse range of use cases: cross-border payments, commerce, trading, remittance, payroll, tokenization, wallets and on and off-ramps.



Zero Hash Holdings is backed by investors, including Point72 Ventures, Bain Capital Ventures, and NYCA.

Zero Hash LLC is a FinCen-registered Money Service Business and a regulated Money Transmitter that can operate in 51 US jurisdictions. Zero Hash LLC and Zero Hash Liquidity Services LLC are licensed to engage in virtual currency business activity by the New York State Department of Financial Services. In Canada, Zero Hash LLC is registered as a Money Service Business with FINTRAC.

Zero Hash Australia Pty Ltd. is registered with AUSTRAC as a Digital Currency Exchange Provider, with DCE registered provider number DCE100804170-001. This registration enables Zero Hash to offer its crypto services in Australia. Zero Hash Australia Pty Ltd. is registered on the New Zealand register of financial service providers, with Financial Service Provider (FSP) number FSP1004503. A FSP in New Zealand is a registration and does not mean that Zero Hash Australia Pty Ltd. is licensed by a New Zealand regulator to provide crypto services. Zero Hash Australia Pty Ltd.’s registration on the New Zealand register of financial service providers does not mean that Zero Hash Australia is subject to active regulation or oversight by a New Zealand regulator. Zero Hash Europe B.V. is registered as a Virtual Asset Services Provider (VASP) registration by the Dutch Central Bank (Relation number: R193684). Zero Hash Europe Sp. Zoo is registered as a VASP by the Tax Administration Chamber of Poland in Katowice (Registration number RDWW – 1212).

