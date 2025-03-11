Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,867 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 406,332 in the last 365 days.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. Schedules Fourth Quarter 2024 Conference Call

LUXEMBOURG, March 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On Thursday, March 13, 2025, Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (“Altisource”) (NASDAQ: ASPS) will report earnings for the fourth quarter and full year 2024. A press release and presentation will be available on Altisource’s website in the Investor Relations section.

Altisource will also host a conference call at 8:30 a.m. EDT on the same day to discuss its fourth quarter and full year 2024 results. A link to the live audio webcast will be available on Altisource’s website in the Investor Relations section. Those who want to listen to the call should go to the website at least fifteen minutes prior to the call to register, download and install any necessary audio software. A replay of the conference call will be available via the website approximately two hours after the conclusion of the call and will remain available for approximately 30 days.

About Altisource:

Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. is an integrated service provider and marketplace for the real estate and mortgage industries. Combining operational excellence with a suite of innovative services and technologies, Altisource helps solve the demands of the ever-changing markets we serve. Additional information is available at www.Altisource.com.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION CONTACT:
Michelle D. Esterman
Chief Financial Officer
T: (770) 612-7007
E: Michelle.Esterman@altisource.com


Primary Logo

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. Schedules Fourth Quarter 2024 Conference Call

Distribution channels: Real Estate & Property Management


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more