PayRange and Nayax Settle Patent Infringement Allegations

PORTLAND, OR, March 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PayRange, an innovator in mobile payment solutions and hardware for automated retail, has resolved its patent dispute with Nayax, Ltd. PayRange dismissed the case on March 10, 2025.

About PayRange:

PayRange was founded by Paresh Patel, an unattended retail veteran, to provide operators and consumers with a simple and secure mobile payment and loyalty solution for laundry, vending, amusement, and other small ticket merchants. PayRange is the North American leader in mobile payments for unattended retail, with over 10 million users and a network of machines throughout 350 cities and towns in the US and Canada. Find out more at: https://www.payrange.com


