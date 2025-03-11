Acoustic Unveils 2025 Marketing Benchmark Report

New insights reveal the enduring power of email with global and industry-specific trends in email engagement and performance

CONWAY, Ark., March 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acoustic, a global marketing and customer engagement provider for B2C brands, today released its “2025 Marketing benchmark report: Measure how you stack up and learn tips to improve your strategy,” offering a comprehensive analysis of the latest trends in email marketing, automation, and personalization. Despite the rise of new digital channels, the report reaffirms the importance of email as an engagement tool, with AI-driven automation and first-party data strategies reshaping the way brands connect with customers.

Email continues to be a critical touchpoint for brands, with global users projected to reach 4.89 billion by 2027. Boasting an average ROI of $36 for every $1 spent, it is also one of the most cost-effective methods for engaging with customers and realizing measurable business impact. To help brands utilize email more effectively, the “2025 Marketing benchmark report” reveals key insights, including:

Email engagement rises when brands personalize based on preferences and behaviors. Across every region and most industries, automated and transactional emails, which are triggered by specific actions customers take like adding an item to their cart or completing a purchase, saw higher click-through and click-to-open rates than scheduled sends (e.g., general marketing blast emails). Because these types of emails are set up to respond to an individual’s behavior and actions, they are typically more timely, relevant, and ultimately, more useful, leading to higher engagement with the content than generic scheduled emails.



Automation boosts click-throughs but also leads to unsubscribes and bounces when not used effectively.



As the email deliverability landscape evolves, list hygiene and sender reputation remain paramount. In many regions, scheduled sends resulted in lower bounce rates than automated sends likely driven by brands consistently updating the email lists for users who regularly interact with them. From an industry perspective, corporate industries like finance, software, and business services saw higher bounce rates, which may be due to the increasing popularity of anti-spam tools in corporate inboxes. By consistently updating sender lists and keeping up with shifts in mailbox providers' inbox rules, brands can ensure emails reach their audience and bots do not inflate their email metrics.



“The latest Acoustic marketing benchmark report underscores the value of highly personalized, timely communications based on customer behavior,” says Meetal Patel, Sr. Director of Customer Marketing & Success Programs at Acoustic. “Because consumers are inundated by marketing messages across channels, quality is key to standing out. As marketing resources continue to constrict, email is a reliable and powerful means to boost customer engagement and retention, particularly when brands implement behavior-based personalization.”

To dive into email marketing best practices based on industry and geographic benchmarks, download Acoustic’s full report: https://go.acoustic.com/marketing-benchmark-report.

Report Methodology

This study analyzed email marketing messages sent during 2024 by customers that use Acoustic solutions. For email marketing metrics, a broad set of email message types were included in the study — from promotional emails and content-based newsletters to notifications and transactional messages. Researchers analyzed various metrics from brands based in more than 50 countries. Email marketing metrics are reported where possible by 8 geographic regions — Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Europe, India, Latin America and Caribbean, Middle East and Africa, North America, United Kingdom and Ireland — and 16 industries. The report analyzes findings in terms of their mean, the average of numbers.

About Acoustic, L.P.

Acoustic, L.P. is a global marketing and customer engagement provider delivering solutions that give brands a deeper understanding of their customers and the ability to act in the moments that matter. Our mission is to help brands build closer customer connections through data-driven visibility and personalized engagement. Our customer engagement, digital analytics, and retail pricing solutions are purpose-built to enable marketers to build, scale, and optimize customer experiences throughout the customer lifecycle, from discovery to post-purchase. With 25+ years of MarTech experience, our team of trusted experts is focused on helping brands across industries exceed expectations and build meaningful, lasting customer relationships. Learn more about Acoustic at www.acoustic.com.

