TSI Introduces the Nano LPM™ System for Semiconductor Ultrapure Water Nanoparticle Detection

Shoreview, Minnesota, U.S.A., March 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TSI Incorporated, a global leader in precision measurement and data-driven solutions, announces the introduction of the new TSI Nano LPM™ System, marking a breakthrough in ultrapure water (UPW) monitoring for the semiconductor industry, and solving the problem of detecting particles down to a level that has never been done before. The Nano LPM™ System delivers true 10 nanometer (nm) nanoparticle detection, providing a continuous, reliable monitoring of UPW quality. This innovation empowers semiconductor manufacturers to make real-time, data-driven decisions before product quality and yield is affected.

In semiconductor manufacturing, UPW is integral for tasks such as wafer and equipment cleaning, etching, and contaminant removal, directly impacting production quality. Particles as small as 10 nm can compromise yield, making real-time detection a vital need. Traditional optical technologies have struggled detecting nanoparticles below 20 nm due to refractive index limitations and interference from microbubbles, often resulting in inconsistent or inaccurate readings. TSI’s Nano LPM™ System tackles these limitations with a patented approach that ensures accurate detection of particles at 10 nm, giving semiconductor facilities a robust and consistent monitoring tool.

The Nano LPM™ System sets a new standard in UPW nanoparticle monitoring with its Nano LPM Particle Generator, that aerosolizes UPW, effectively drying droplets and isolating solid nanoparticles. These nanoparticles are then analyzed using the Nano LPM Water-Based Condensation Particle Counter (CPC), optimized for cleanroom environments.

“TSI’s Nano LPM™ System represents a significant leap forward for semiconductor manufacturers who need reliable, real-time UPW monitoring at the 10 nm level,” said Ketan Mehta, VP of Product Management and Marketing at TSI. “We’re proud to offer a groundbreaking technology that not only ensures compliance but also elevates product quality and yield, transforming environmental control into a critical advantage for our customers.”

