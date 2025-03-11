CCC, ADG win $82 million USD contract with US military for protective overboots

OTTAWA, Ontario, March 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CCC is pleased to announce that it was awarded an Indefinite Delivery Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) contract by the United States Department of Defense (U.S. DoD) for lightweight, molded overboots (MALOs) manufactured by Airboss Defense Group (ADG). The specialized footwear provides protection against chemical and biological threats. ADG will supply MALOs to Defense Logistics Agency (DLA) Troop Support, the US military agency tasked with ensuring that U.S. armed forces have access to essential supplies and equipment.

ADG is a leading supplier of the integrated Canada-U.S. defence industrial base. It specializes in protective equipment and response technologies designed to safeguard military forces, first responders, and industrial workers. The Canadian division of ADG is renowned for its expertise in products such as chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear (CBRN) protective gear. To date, CCC and ADG have worked together on contracts with the U.S. military worth over $400 million.

CCC is U.S. DoD’s designated contracting authority for purchases from Canada over $250,000 USD. Through the free U.S. DoD Prime Contractor service, CCC enables Canadian businesses like Airboss Defence Group (ADG) to supply the U.S. DoD with made-in-Canada solutions.

About the Defense Logistics Agency (DLA) Troop Support

Based in Philadelphia, DLA Troop Support provides over $20 billion in logistical support to the U.S. armed forces annually. It manages four vital supply chains, delivering food and feeding equipment, clothing and textiles, construction materials ranging from lightbulbs to bulldozers, and medical supplies including pharmaceuticals.

About CCC

CCC is Canada’s government to government contracting agency. We help build successful commercial relationships between Canadian businesses and governments around the world through our government to government contracting approach. We are also the U.S. Department of Defense designated contracting authority for acquisitions from Canada. To learn more about how we have facilitated billions in trade between Canadian businesses and governments around the world, visit ccc.ca.

