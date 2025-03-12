Leading Factor Driving The Rekovelle Market In 2025: Rising Infertility Rates Drive Market Growth In IVF Treatments

Rekovelle Market Report 2025

It will grow to $XX million in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of XX%. ” — The Business Research Company

Are you aware that the Rekovelle market has experienced notable growth in recent years, with a substantial Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?

• What is the expected market growth?

o The market is projected to expand from $XX million in 2024 to $XX million in 2025.

o This reflects a CAGR of XX%.

• What factors are driving this growth?

o Increasing demand for non-invasive testing methods.

o A growing preference for non-invasive and convenient delivery methods.

o Expanding use of IVF procedures.

o Rising interest in female fertility preservation.

o Greater awareness of post-menopausal health concerns.

How will the Rekovelle market grow in the coming years?

o The market size is forecasted to reach $XX million by 2029.

o It is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period.

• What are the key drivers of future growth?

o Increasing incidence of genetic disorders.

o A rise in hormonal disorder prevalence.

o Higher global adoption of IVF treatments.

o Expansion of IVF centers and fertility clinics.

o High prevalence of hypogonadism.

• What trends will shape the market?

o Integration with fertility preservation methods.

o Innovations in hormone replacement therapy (HRT) products.

o Advancements in IVF technology and equipment.

o Improved fertility treatment technologies.

o Combination of testosterone replacement therapy (TRT) with wellness and anti-aging treatments.

What is driving the growth in the Rekovelle market?

One of the primary growth factors is the increasing infertility rate. Infertility rates represent the proportion of individuals or couples within a population unable to conceive after a specified period—typically one year—despite engaging in regular, unprotected sexual intercourse. Multiple factors contribute to rising infertility rates, including delayed childbearing, lifestyle modifications, exposure to environmental toxins, and underlying medical conditions.

These factors have significantly increased the demand for fertility treatments. Rekovelle plays a crucial role by enhancing ovarian responsiveness, thereby improving the effectiveness of assisted reproductive technologies like IVF. As a result, the likelihood of successful fertilization and pregnancy increases. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), as of April 2023, approximately 17.5% of the global adult population—or one in six individuals—experience infertility. This rising prevalence is fueling the demand for Rekovelle treatments.

Which companies are leading in the Rekovelle market?

A key player in the industry is Ferring Pharmaceuticals A/S, recognized for its commitment to quality, innovation, and integrity.

What is the latest emergent trend in the Rekovelle market?

One significant trend involves ongoing research aimed at optimizing Rekovelle as a personalized ovarian stimulation treatment. Studies are being conducted to assess its safety, efficacy, and optimal clinical applications. Notably, in March 2023, Ferring Pharmaceuticals A/S presented results from the PROFILE study—the first real-world, prospective study on Rekovelle (follitropin delta). Key findings include:

• Approximately 74% of participants retrieved between 4 and 19 oocytes.

• Ongoing pregnancy rates aligned with previous Phase 3 trials.

• An individualized dosing algorithm, based on body weight and anti-Müllerian hormone levels, was used in 95% of cases.

How is the global Rekovelle market segmented?

1. By Indication:

o Controlled Ovarian Stimulation

o Polycystic Ovary Syndrome

2. By Distribution Channel:

o Hospitals

o Clinics

o Pharmacies

3. By End User:

o Pediatric

o Adult

o Geriatric

Which regions are leading in the Rekovelle market?

Europe was the largest market for Rekovelle in 2024, while the Asia-Pacific region is expected to exhibit the highest growth rate during the forecast period. The market report covers regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

