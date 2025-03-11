SEALSQ and ColibriTD Launch Quantum Cloud Computing as a Service (QaaS) to Expand Access to Quantum Solutions for Enterprises and Research Institutions

Geneva, Switzerland, March 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Videos:

https://www.sealsq.com/quantum-lab/quantum-as-a-service

&

https://youtu.be/IVd10kmSNA0

SEALSQ Corp (NASDAQ: LAES), ("SEALSQ" or "Company"), a company specializing in Semiconductors, PKI, and Post-Quantum technology hardware and software products, and ColibriTD, a pioneering quantum technology company, are launching a Quantum Cloud Computing Service to enable enterprises and research institutions to leverage quantum-powered solutions.

On note, earlier this year, SEALSQ announced a strategic investment in ColibriTD to integrate its quantum-as-a-service platform into SEALSQ’s Quantum Roadmap. With the launch of Quantum Cloud Computing Service, SEALSQ integrates ColibriTD’s advanced Quantum-as-a-Service (QaaS) platform into its Quantum Roadmap, fostering a hybrid quantum-classical computing environment that bridges the gap between current computational limits and future quantum breakthroughs.

Bringing Quantum Computing from Theory to Practice

Quantum computing is set to revolutionize industries by solving complex problems beyond the reach of classical supercomputers. However, accessibility remains a major challenge. The SEALSQ-ColibriTD Quantum Cloud Computing Service removes this barrier by providing:

On-demand, scalable, and flexible access to quantum resources

Seamless hybrid computing, integrating quantum and classical algorithms

Enterprise-grade security and post-quantum cryptography for sensitive applications

Optimization of AI, logistics, and industrial challenges with quantum acceleration

Short-Term Synergies: Semiconductor Industry & Advanced Design Simulations

A key initial focus of this service is to support the semiconductor industry, particularly in thermal management, chipset design, and complex circuit simulation. By integrating quantum computing with advanced simulation tools such as Candence, Synopsys, Dassault Systems and others semiconductor companies can:

Optimize circuit designs with unprecedented accuracy

Enhance thermal and mechanical modeling to improve chip performance and reliability

Accelerate computational workflows, achieving faster, more cost-effective, and highly accurate simulations





This solution is particularly relevant for SEALSQ’s existing semiconductor customers who seek design optimization across multiple domains, including radiofrequency, thermal, and mechanical simulations, areas where traditional methods are reaching their limits.

Mid-Term Synergies: Quantum-Powered Cybersecurity & Penetration Testing

Beyond design simulation, SEALSQ and ColibriTD will explore quantum-assisted methodologies to enhance penetration testing (pen-testing) and Side-Channel Attack (SCA) analysis.

Quantum computing will enable faster vulnerability detection in semiconductor security

Advanced SCA workflows can be optimized before laboratory certification, reducing costs and improving security testing efficiency. This approach will help accelerate the certification process for secure semiconductors and cryptographic hardware, ensuring higher resilience against emerging threats

Unlocking access to Quantum Computing

“The launch of our Quantum Cloud Computing Service is a game-changer for businesses and research institutions looking to experiment, optimize, and deploy quantum-powered solutions,” said Carlos Moreira, CEO of SEALSQ. “By integrating ColibriTD’s QaaS platform, we are bringing secure, scalable, and commercially viable quantum computing to organizations worldwide.”

This initiative marks a major step in bringing quantum computing from research labs to real-world applications, helping industries such as defense, aerospace, energy, and finance tackle their most complex challenges.

With its focus on semiconductor design, cryptographic security, and quantum-optimized AI, the SEALSQ-ColibriTD partnership is set to empower enterprises to innovate and gain a competitive edge in the quantum era.

About ColibriTD:

Founded in 2019, ColibriTD has built a world-class team of researchers, academics, and industry experts dedicated to delivering an end-to-end quantum computing platform that functions on both existing noisy quantum computers and next-generation quantum hardware. Its hardware-agnostic approach ensures seamless scalability and future-proof adoption of quantum technology.

About SEALSQ:

SEALSQ is a leading innovator in Post-Quantum Technology hardware and software solutions. Our technology seamlessly integrates Semiconductors, PKI (Public Key Infrastructure), and Provisioning Services, with a strategic emphasis on developing state-of-the-art Quantum Resistant Cryptography and Semiconductors designed to address the urgent security challenges posed by quantum computing. As quantum computers advance, traditional cryptographic methods like RSA and Elliptic Curve Cryptography (ECC) are increasingly vulnerable.

SEALSQ is pioneering the development of Post-Quantum Semiconductors that provide robust, future-proof protection for sensitive data across a wide range of applications, including Multi-Factor Authentication tokens, Smart Energy, Medical and Healthcare Systems, Defense, IT Network Infrastructure, Automotive, and Industrial Automation and Control Systems. By embedding Post-Quantum Cryptography into our semiconductor solutions, SEALSQ ensures that organizations stay protected against quantum threats. Our products are engineered to safeguard critical systems, enhancing resilience and security across diverse industries.

For more information on our Post-Quantum Semiconductors and security solutions, please visit www.sealsq.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication expressly or implicitly contains certain forward-looking statements concerning SEALSQ Corp and its businesses. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our business strategy, financial performance, results of operations, market data, events or developments that we expect or anticipate will occur in the future, as well as any other statements which are not historical facts. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, no assurance can be given that such expectations will prove to have been correct. These statements involve known and unknown risks and are based upon a number of assumptions and estimates which are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Important factors that, in our view, could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements include SEALSQ's ability to continue beneficial transactions with material parties, including a limited number of significant customers; market demand and semiconductor industry conditions; and the risks discussed in SEALSQ's filings with the SEC. Risks and uncertainties are further described in reports filed by SEALSQ with the SEC.

SEALSQ Corp is providing this communication as of this date and does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

SEALSQ Corp.

Carlos Moreira

Chairman & CEO

Tel: +41 22 594 3000

info@sealsq.com SEALSQ Investor Relations (US)

The Equity Group Inc.

Lena Cati

Tel: +1 212 836-9611

lcati@equityny.com





Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.