Healthcare IT Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape | Industry registering a CAGR of 13.3% from 2021 to 2030.

PORTLAND, IN, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As per the report published by Allied Market Research, the global healthcare IT market generated $250.57 billion in 2020, and is anticipated to reach $880.68 billion by 2030, garnering a CAGR of 13.3% from 2021 to 2030. The report provides a detailed analysis of major drivers & opportunities, key segments, investment pockets, competitive landscape, and key players.Rise in demand for quality healthcare services & solutions, surge in acceptance of mHealth & telehealth practices, growing emphasis toward improved patient safety & patient care, and increase in government initiatives to promote healthcare IT drive the U.S healthcare IT market. Furthermore, increase in prevalence of chronic diseases such as hypertension, diabetes, and cancer boosts the demand for advanced and safer treatments such as mHealth application for blood pressure monitoring, patient health analyzing software, and telehealth services, which has supplemented the growth yet more. Moreover, rise in integration of artificial intelligence (AI) for development of advanced healthcare devices has created a number of lucrative opportunities in the industry.Request Sample Report Now: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/472 By product type, the healthcare provider solutions segment is expected to hold the largest share in the market. The same segment is expected to exhibit the fastest CAGR of 16.3% during the forecast period.On the basis of end-user, the healthcare providers segment contributed to the largest share of 14.3% of the global healthcare IT market. On the other hand, the healthcare payers segment is expected to grow at highest CAGR of 10.2% from 2020 to 2030.On the basis of region, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA regions. North America dominated the market in 2020, accounting for more than two-fifths of the market. On the other hand, Asia-Pacific is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 15.4% during the forecast period.The healthcare provider solutions segment to dominate by 2020-Based on product type, the healthcare provider solutions segment contributed to nearly three-fifths of the U.S. healthcare IT market in 2020, and is expected to lead the trail by 2030. The same segment would also register the fastest CAGR of 13.95% throughout the forecast period. This is due to increase in demand for accurate health record systems and advancements in the healthcare IT sector.The healthcare providers segment to maintain the dominant share-Based on end-user, the healthcare providers segment accounted for nearly three-fourths of the U.S. healthcare IT market revenue in 2020, and is anticipated to rule the roost by the end of 2030. The same segment would also manifest the fastest CAGR of 13.59% during the forecast period. This is attributed to high demand for advanced and accurate healthcare services, rise in prevalence of chronic diseases, and increase in number of top players across the province.Enquire Before Buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/472 Key players in the industry-Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc.EclinicalworksGE HealthcareKoch IndustriesInternational Business Machines CorporationGreenway Health, LLCSAS Institute Inc.HealthStream, Inc3Mathenahealth, IncAbout Allied Market Research:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Wilmington, Delaware. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domains. AMR offers its services across 11 industry verticals including Life Sciences, Consumer Goods, Materials & Chemicals, Construction & Manufacturing, Food & Beverages, Energy & Power, Semiconductor & Electronics, Automotive & Transportation, ICT & Media, Aerospace & Defense, and BFSI.We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

