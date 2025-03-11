AUDIENCE: Patient, Health Professional, Pharmacy, Immunology
ISSUE: As a precautionary measure, the following lots of Immune Globulin Intravenous (IGIV) and Immune Globulin Subcutaneous (IGSC) have been voluntarily withdrawn by the manufacturers due to a higher rate of allergic/hypersensitivity type reactions, some of which were considered medically significant.
|
Product Lot
|
Date of Voluntary Withdrawal
|
Expiration Date
|
Manufacturer
|
Xembify Lot # B01J108133
|
10-Jan-2025
|
30-Oct-2027
|
Grifols
|
Xembify Lot # B01J107803
|
13-Jan-2025
|
29-Oct-2027
|
Grifols
|
Bivigam Lot # 321524
|
31-Jan-2025
|
31-Jul-2027
|
ADMA Biologics
|
Panzyga Lot #L319C8261
|
12-Feb-2025
|
14-May-2026
|
Octapharma
|
Gamunex-C Lot #B01J112733
|
19-Feb-2025
|
8-Nov-2027
|
Grifols
|
Bivigam Lot # 321724
|
27-Feb-2025
|
31-Aug-2027
|
ADMA Biologics
BACKGROUND: Hypersensitivity and anaphylactic/anaphylactoid reactions are a known risk with immune globulin products.
RECOMMENDATIONS:
Please examine your stock immediately to determine if you have any vials from these lots.
If you have product from these lots, please cease use immediately.
Return the affected product to the point of purchase to receive replacement product.
[3/10/2025 - FDA Safety Communication]