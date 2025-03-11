Better Life Partners Expands into North Carolina with Whole-Person Care for Substance Use Disorders

WATERTOWN, Mass., March 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Better Life Partners is expanding its mission of compassionate, community-based care to North Carolina, and now offers virtual and in-person treatment for opioid and alcohol use disorders. With a commitment to whole-person care, Better Life Partners ensures that people throughout the state have access to life-saving treatment, no matter where they are.

Substance use disorder (SUD) affects millions of Americans, yet few have access to life-saving care. According to a CDC analysis , rural North Carolinians suffer disproportionately from a lack of outpatient addiction treatment programs. Better Life Partners aims to change that by pairing community-based care with a trauma-informed harm reduction approach. Their addiction care services include medications for opioid and alcohol use disorders, supportive counseling, and peer recovery coaching. Members also get access to mental and physical health care, services that respond to the whole-health needs of individuals with SUD by providing treatment for conditions that include Hepatitis C, sexually transmitted infections (STIs), chronic pain, and depressive disorders, addressing a wide spectrum of health needs associated with addiction.

Already serving Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, and Vermont, Better Life Partners has helped thousands of members achieve higher engagement, retention, and ongoing treatment rates that are twice as high as traditional treatment options.

“We at Better Life Partners recognize that despite the ongoing and dedicated efforts of many, there are still many North Carolinians with substance use disorders today without meaningful access to kind, respectful, whole-person care. Through our partnerships with local organizations, health insurers, and healthcare providers, we are grateful for the opportunity to do our part to help solve this problem,” said Juliana Ekong, MD, a public psychiatrist and the CEO of Better Life Partners. “We believe in reducing harm, taking our cues from our members and partnering with them and our communities to drive healing from addiction, wherever, whenever.”

Members can start treatment with Better Life Partners right when they’re ready for it, with options for same-day care as well as telehealth. Better Life Partners accepts Medicare, Medicaid, and private insurance and strives to serve everyone, regardless of their ability to pay.

Those interested in seeking treatment are encouraged to call or text (866) 679-0831 to get started. Organizations interested in partnering with Better Life Partners are invited to fill out this form to connect to our team.

About Better Life Partners

Better Life Partners provides what it takes to heal from addiction. Wherever. Whenever.

They deliver community-based access to treatment for opioid and alcohol use disorder, including medical and mental health care. By combining virtual and in-person treatment, including counseling, community support, and access to life-saving medication, they help people move beyond addiction to find belonging, love, and purpose. Learn more at betterlifepartners.com.

Contact:

Kevin Wolf

kevin@tgprllc.com

