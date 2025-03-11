XRP Investors Flock to BlocScale as $BLOC Token Surpasses 15% Sales Milestone – Is This XRP’s Next Big Thing?

LIJA, Malta, March 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The XRP ecosystem is witnessing a surge in investor activity as BlocScale, the first IDO launchpad built on the XRP Ledger, achieves a major milestone, surpassing 15% of its $BLOC Token sales allocation. This rapid progress highlights growing interest in BlocScale as the go-to platform, positioning itself as the gateway for new projects launching on XRP.





The Rising Demand for BlocScale’s $BLOC Token

BlocScale’s mission is simple, to bring the next wave of innovation to XRPL by providing startups and real-world businesses with the tools to tokenize assets and raise capital seamlessly.

With 15% of the total BLOC token allocation already sold, early adopters are securing their positions ahead of expected exchange listings and upcoming product expansions.

Why Investors Are Rushing to BlocScale?

Several factors are driving demand for $BLOC tokens, including:

XRP’s Growing Ecosystem: XRP’s increasing institutional adoption is drawing more developers and businesses to its ecosystem. BlocScale is set to become the primary launchpad onboarding these projects.

Early-Stage Investment Opportunity: With the seed round still open, investors have a unique chance to acquire $BLOC tokens at a discounted price before it gets listed on decentralized exchanges (DEXs).

Strategic Partnerships & Media Coverage: BlocScale has been featured in major crypto media outlets, reinforcing its credibility and attracting institutional investors looking for exposure to the XRP ecosystem.

$BLOC Seed Round Details

With investor demand rising, the BlocScale Seed Sale is still live, offering an exclusive chance to secure early access before the platform’s next major expansion.

Total Allocation: 10,000,000 BLOC

Soft Cap: 50,000 XRP

Min Buy: 200 XRP

Max Buy: 20,000 XRP

Price: 1 XRP = 50 $BLOC

Start Date: February 27, 2025

Interested investors can participate in the $BLOC Seed Sale Round through the BlocScale Token Sale Portal here: https://www.blocscale.com/blocsale

BlocScale’s Role in the Future of XRPL

The Blocscale launchpad isn’t just about raising funds, it’s fueling real-world adoption by helping businesses tokenize assets such as real estate, equity, and commodities directly on the XRP Ledger.

What’s Next for BlocScale?

BlocScale’s roadmap includes:

New Project Onboarding – More Web3 startups and real-world asset tokenization initiatives will soon launch via the platform.

Exchange Listings – $BLOC token is expected to debut on major XRP DEXs, increasing liquidity.

Community Governance – $BLOC holders will soon vote on project listings and platform upgrades.

Final Thoughts: Is $BLOC XRP’s Next Big Thing?

With $BLOC tokens selling fast and the XRP Ledger gaining mainstream attention, BlocScale is uniquely positioned to drive innovation, onboard new projects, and enhance investor confidence in the XRP ecosystem.

